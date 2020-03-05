ASU Honors Annette & Leo Beus as Philanthropists of the Year

Share
Posted By on March 5, 2020

The Event: Founders’ Day 2020

The Cause: ASU Alumni

Event Sponsors: American Campus Communities, Canon, Herf Jones, MidFirst Bank & Wells Fargo

Event Date: February 25, 2020

Venue: Arizona Biltmore

Notable Moment: The annual event once again honored ASU faculty, alumni and philanthropists who are outspoken advocates for academic excellence and inclusivity in higher education.

Photo Credit: ASU Alumni Association

Annette & Leo Beus, ASU Philanthropists of the Year
Alumni Achievement Honoree Karrin Taylor Robson & Ed Robson
Young Alumni Honoree Anthony Robles with Sparky
Faculty Research Honoree Dr. Devoney Looser
Faculty Teaching Honoree Dr. Richard Herrera
Faculty Service Honoree Dr. James Collins
Dr. Christine Wilkinson
Emcee Ted Simmons
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Sign Up For The Knock — our weekly summary featuring the latest news, people and culture that connect the Valley of the Sun.
Thanks for signing up. You must confirm your email address before we can send you. Please check your email and follow the instructions.
We respect your privacy. Your information is safe and will never be shared.
Don't miss out. Subscribe today.
×
×