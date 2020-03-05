Don't miss
ASU Honors Annette & Leo Beus as Philanthropists of the Year
Posted By Frontdoors Media on March 5, 2020
The Event: Founders’ Day 2020
The Cause: ASU Alumni
Event Sponsors: American Campus Communities, Canon, Herf Jones, MidFirst Bank & Wells Fargo
Event Date: February 25, 2020
Venue: Arizona Biltmore
Notable Moment: The annual event once again honored ASU faculty, alumni and philanthropists who are outspoken advocates for academic excellence and inclusivity in higher education.
Photo Credit: ASU Alumni Association