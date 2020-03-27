Assistance League gives books to children out of school due to virus

Assistance League of Phoenix partners with more than 90 Title I schools throughout the year, bringing their Operation School Bell program to over 8,500 students each year both through the Delivering Dreams buses and satellite dressing center located in Sunnyslope.



But with many of these low income schools closed, students are in need of books for while schools are out of session due to coronavirus. Assistance League of Phoenix has been filling the void by donating books they typically hand out during Operation School Bell.



“While our buses and dressing center are temporarily closed, we are trying to help provide reading for low income students who don’t have access to books,” said Aimee Runyon, CEO of Assistance League® of Phoenix. “We want to keep the children busy and their minds working while they are out of school. All of the students we serve come from Title I schools and likely don’t have many resources at home and with libraries closed it’s difficult for them to get access to books.”



The community can help by dropping off gently used/new books at the League offices in Sunnyslope, or purchase new books online and shipping to their offices at Assistance League of Phoenix, 9224 N. 5th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020. Office hours are 8-4 Monday-Friday. Contact the office at 602-944-7636 to make arrangements for drop-off. Arrangements will be made to avoid direct contact with staff.



alphx.org