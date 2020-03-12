Arizona Women’s Board raises $550K for kidney programs

The Arizona Women’s Board Authors Luncheon helped raise more than $550,000 for the benefit of Arizonans suffering from kidney disease.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the Authors Luncheon 2019 was held on November 16, 2019 at the J.W. Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa, and was chaired by Susan Doria and hosted seven prominent national authors.

The Arizona Women’s Board recently granted event proceeds to six local organizations whose missions support kidney patients, as well as the prevention, awareness, education and research of kidney disease. The six grantees include: National Kidney Foundation of Arizona, Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, TGen Foundation, Transplant Community Alliance, St. Joseph’s Foundation, and Valleywise Health Foundation.

The funds granted to these organizations will be used to promote a diverse number of kidney related programs and patient services, including research to find a cure for kidney cancer, funding for kidney programs for underserved populations and more.

Arizona Women’s Board was established in 1973 as the Women’s Board of the Arizona Kidney Foundation to raise funds for kidney patient programs. In 2010, the Women’s Board applied for and received its 501(c)3 non-profit status,and Arizona Women’s Board is now its own granting organization.

authorsluncheonaz.org