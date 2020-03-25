Arizona Restaurant Association Announces ‘Arizona Take Out Week’

The Arizona Restaurant Association (ARA) is responding to shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 virus by debuting Arizona Takeout Week.

Arizona Take Out Week will help restaurants and those diners who depend on them for daily sustenance survive what is an unprecedented crisis in the industry. The week is now in effect and will run through the entirety of restaurant closures.

The initiative serves to help diners and those who depend on dining establishments as a food source find restaurants offering pick-up, curbside, and delivery options during this time and aid restaurants in marketing their service options during the closure.

“We appreciate and thank Governor Ducey for his efforts in working with the restaurant industry to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus,” says Arizona Restaurant Association President and CEO Steve Chucri. “The Arizona restaurant family appreciates his work and that of all elected leaders in our state during this unparalleled time in our history.”

The event already has more than 100 participating restaurant locations including:

Federal Pizza

Rusconi’s American Kitchen

Phoenix City Grille

Jewell’s Bakery and Café

Pita Jungle

Little Woody

Wildflower Tucson

S&V Urban Italian

BlancoKoibito Poke

Liberty Station

Provision

Trapp Haus BBQ

Original Breakfast House

Urban Margarita

This initiative is free for restaurants and all are invited to email their current menus and service hours to takeout@azrestaurant.org. Diners are encouraged to go to the official Arizona Takeout Week website at www.aztakeoutweek.com to learn more and start dining on the go.