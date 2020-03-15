Arizona Community Foundation establishes COVID-19 Community Response Fund

Share
Posted By on March 15, 2020

The Arizona Community Foundation has established a community response fund to support Arizona nonprofit organizations as they assist in responding to the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

ACF will seed the Arizona COVID-19 Community Response Fund with a $100,000 contribution from its discretionary funds. One hundred percent of contributions to this fund will be distributed to nonprofit organizations swiftly as needs arise. ACF has established this fund with flexibility in mind to ensure that these resources may support communities as conditions, circumstances, and needs change throughout this crisis.

“The community response fund will support the health and well-being of communities and families across Arizona most directly affected by the COVID-19 virus,” said Steve Seleznow, ACF President & CEO. “While we remain hopeful that preventative measures will minimize the spread of the outbreak in our state, the time to act is now.” 

Those who wish to contribute to the Arizona COVID-19 Community Response Fund may do so at azfoundation.org/covid19.

Arizona nonprofits providing community services in response to the spread of COVID-19 are encouraged to contact ACF at info@azfoundation.org or fill out the information request form at azfoundation.wufoo.com/forms/arizona-covid19-community-response-fund.

All other inquiries should be directed to ACF’s reception desk at 602.381.1400.

Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Sign Up For The Knock — our weekly summary featuring the latest news, people and culture that connect the Valley of the Sun.
Thanks for signing up. You must confirm your email address before we can send you. Please check your email and follow the instructions.
We respect your privacy. Your information is safe and will never be shared.
Don't miss out. Subscribe today.
×
×