Arizona Community Foundation establishes COVID-19 Community Response Fund

The Arizona Community Foundation has established a community response fund to support Arizona nonprofit organizations as they assist in responding to the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

ACF will seed the Arizona COVID-19 Community Response Fund with a $100,000 contribution from its discretionary funds. One hundred percent of contributions to this fund will be distributed to nonprofit organizations swiftly as needs arise. ACF has established this fund with flexibility in mind to ensure that these resources may support communities as conditions, circumstances, and needs change throughout this crisis.

“The community response fund will support the health and well-being of communities and families across Arizona most directly affected by the COVID-19 virus,” said Steve Seleznow, ACF President & CEO. “While we remain hopeful that preventative measures will minimize the spread of the outbreak in our state, the time to act is now.”

Those who wish to contribute to the Arizona COVID-19 Community Response Fund may do so at azfoundation.org/covid19.

Arizona nonprofits providing community services in response to the spread of COVID-19 are encouraged to contact ACF at info@azfoundation.org or fill out the information request form at azfoundation.wufoo.com/forms/arizona-covid19-community-response-fund.

All other inquiries should be directed to ACF’s reception desk at 602.381.1400.