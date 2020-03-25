Area Agency on Aging Staffs up Senior Help Line to Continue Providing Timely Responses to Inquires

The Area Agency on Aging’s Senior Help Line has added professional staff to continue its mission to provide timely responses and information to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Our team continues our very timely responses to inquiries because we know how many seniors in our community rely on this service,” said Area Agency on Aging President and CEO Mary Lynn Kasunic. “Even with an increasing number of calls, our staff and volunteers have provided tremendous comfort as well as referrals and access to resources and services so important at this time.”



The Senior Help Line (602-264-HELP (4357) or Toll Free at 888-783-7500) is a 24-hour information and assistance resource and central intake for the Area Agency, helping seniors navigate a diverse range of resources.

Among the services are information on benefits including Medicare counseling, family caregiving support, counseling, legal assistance and links to a variety of other resources that help older adults.

