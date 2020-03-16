Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits Provides Resources for Organizations Concerning COVID-19

The Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits has made several announcements and provided new resources for organizations dealing with COVID-19-related issues.



• The Alliance has postponed all of its in-person events through the end of May. Those include their New Member Luncheon (Phoenix, March 18), Nonprofit Lifecycles Workshop (Phoenix, April 22), Northern Arizona Summit (Flagstaff, April 28), and Southern Arizona Summit (Tucson, May 12).



• Arizona Gives Day will continue as planned on April 7. The Alliance has re-opened nonprofit registration in order to accommodate any nonprofits who have had to cancel their in-person fundraisers and who would like to use the online platform. An Emergency Relief Fund has been added which will be funded by additional donations and distributed evenly among all participating nonprofits.

• It will host “COViD-19 CRISIS ENGAGEMENT WEBINAR: 12 Tasks To Sustain Donors In Turbulent Times” on March 23, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

This 24-minute webinar (presented live, with additional time for open Q&A) offers actionable recommendations designed to help nonprofits protect the relationships upon which their organization depends.

Additionally, all webinar participants will gain free access to a national online forum for collaborative sharing of insights and ideas. Register for COVID-19 Webinar.

• Nonprofit Resource Page: The Alliance continues to add to its compiled list of resources organizations can use to continue making educated decisions on how to handle a potential disruption in normal business operations. COVID-19 Nonprofit Resources