2020 Galaxy Gala was a Roar! with Victoria the T.Rex
Posted By Frontdoors Media on March 5, 2020
The Event: 2020 Galaxy Gala
The Cause: Arizona Science Center
Event Chairs: Lori Reiman, Chair & Paige Heavey, Vice-Chair
Lead Sponsor: BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona
Additional Sponsors: APS, U.S. Bank, Kathy & Bob Wade and Rob & Melani Walton Foundation
Event Date: February 8, 2020
Venue: Arizona Science Center
Notable Experience: Guests traveled through the jungle decor to enjoy seeing Victoria the T.rex before enjoying an incredible dinner by Chef Michael DeMaria that ended with a white chocolate dinosaur egg filled with a passion fruit and mango curd.
Photo Credit: Arizona Science Center