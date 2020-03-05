2020 Galaxy Gala was a Roar! with Victoria the T.Rex

Heidi & Ava Jannenga with Joe Hendricks

The Event: 2020 Galaxy Gala

The Cause: Arizona Science Center

Event Chairs: Lori Reiman, Chair & Paige Heavey, Vice-Chair

Lead Sponsor: BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona

Additional Sponsors: APS, U.S. Bank, Kathy & Bob Wade and Rob & Melani Walton Foundation

Event Date: February 8, 2020

Venue: Arizona Science Center

Notable Experience: Guests traveled through the jungle decor to enjoy seeing Victoria the T.rex before enjoying an incredible dinner by Chef Michael DeMaria that ended with a white chocolate dinosaur egg filled with a passion fruit and mango curd.

Photo Credit: Arizona Science Center

Paige Heavy & Betty McRae
Christi Warner-Beyer, Paul Bayer & Nancy Silver
Francis, Dionne & Luke Najafi
Marlene & Chuck Lowman
Carole & Jon Hall
TBD & Molly Stockley
Mark & Diana Feldman
Rebecca Light & Josh Wertlieb
Jeff & Kara May
Chevy Humphrey
The Star of the Show – Victoria
The Elegant Jungle Theme
