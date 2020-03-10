- Arizona Women’s Board raises $550K for kidney programsPosted 21 mins ago
- Local Startup PAL Experiences Named to Grant Thornton’s Purple Paladin InitiativePosted 5 hours ago
- 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards Nominees NamedPosted 6 hours ago
- AZ Women’s Partnership Announces its 2020 Grant ApplicationPosted 1 day ago
- 100+ Women Who Care Donates $11,150 to Scottsdale-Based NonprofitPosted 3 days ago
- Grimaldi’s Serves Up Free Pizza for Deserving Organizations in Celebration of 17th Anniversary, National Random Acts of Kindness DayPosted 1 week ago
10th Annual Independent Woman Luncheon Honors Ellen Katz
The Event: Independent Woman Luncheon
The Cause: The Phoenix Art Museum
Co-Chairs: Libby Cohen & Lisa Portigal
Honoree: Ellen Katz, IWL Founder
Partner Underwriter: Distinctive Custom Cabinetry
Executive Sponsors: David E. Adler Fine Rugs, Desert Star Construction and PHX Architecture & Salcito Custom Homes
Event Date: March 2, 2020
Venue: Phoenix Art Museum
Keynote Speaker: Designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard gave a delightful and entertaining talk about his fascinating road to becoming one of the most sought after interior designers for today’s celebrities and Hollywood icons.
Designer Moments: The tradition of local designers creating more than 50 custom tablescapes for bidding continued for the sold-out event. The gorgeous centerpieces and place-settings at each table were inspired by Bullard’s work and raised thousands of dollars for the museum’s exhibitions and education programs.
Photo Credit: Haute Media