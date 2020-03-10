10th Annual Independent Woman Luncheon Honors Ellen Katz

Posted By on March 12, 2020
Libby Cohen, George Abrams, Martyn Lawrence Bullard & Charlene Berge-Blum

The Event: Independent Woman Luncheon

The Cause: The Phoenix Art Museum

Co-Chairs: Libby Cohen & Lisa Portigal

Honoree: Ellen Katz, IWL Founder

Partner Underwriter: Distinctive Custom Cabinetry

Executive Sponsors: David E. Adler Fine Rugs, Desert Star Construction and PHX Architecture & Salcito Custom Homes

Event Date: March 2, 2020

Venue: Phoenix Art Museum

Keynote Speaker: Designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard gave a delightful and entertaining talk about his fascinating road to becoming one of the most sought after interior designers for today’s celebrities and Hollywood icons.

Designer Moments: The tradition of local designers creating more than 50 custom tablescapes for bidding continued for the sold-out event. The gorgeous centerpieces and place-settings at each table were inspired by Bullard’s work and raised thousands of dollars for the museum’s exhibitions and education programs.

Photo Credit: Haute Media

Lisa Pagel & Lisa Portigal
Ellen & Howard Katz
Martyn Lawrence Bullard & Luba Burns
Jan Lewis & Amy Cohn
Tracy Katz & Matthew Boland
Lynne Love & Amanda Garmany
Ginette Karabees & Priscilla Nicholas
Lauri Termansen
David Adler & Anita Lang
Molly Dalton & Denise LaVey
Doris Ong, Adrienne Schiffner & Billie Jo Herberger
The IWL Planning Committee at the VIP Dinner hosted by Lisa & Blair Portigal
