100+ Women Who Care Donates $11,150 to Scottsdale-Based Nonprofit

100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun donated $11,150 to the Scottsdale-based Voices for CASA Children, a nonprofit organization that provides CASA volunteers (Court Appointed Special Advocates) to children navigating the foster care system.



100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun is a philanthropic group of 100+ women who come together quarterly to create an immediate and positive impact on the community. Their members nominate local charities that are near and dear to their hearts. Three charities are presented at each giving circle, the members vote and the charity with the most votes is that quarter’s recipient. Then, each woman donates $100 each, collectively raising $10,000 or more for those organizations. Nikki Ballin, a member of the chapter’s Scottsdale group, nominated Voices for CASA Children at their giving circle on Feb. 6.



“The women in our giving circle were touched by the consistency the CASA volunteers offer to children in foster care. Through actively participating in their lives and attending court hearings, the children have an advocate and a voice in a system that is often overwhelmed by a high volume of children seeking safety and a permanent home,” stated Stephanie Millner, Chief Charity Officer of 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun. “Our members were eager to donate in hopes that more CASA volunteers can be trained to help these children.”



The funds donated go directly back to the selected organization to help them raise awareness, support their mission and achieve their goals.

“We are honored to have been selected to receive this generous donation,” said Christine Slomski, the marketing and fund development manager for Voices for CASA Children. “Thanks to the support and philanthropic endeavors from organizations such as 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun, we are able to recruit and train more CASA volunteers to advocate for even more foster youth navigating the system in Maricopa County.”

For more information and other ways to help the Voices for CASA Children mission, visit www.voicesforcasachildren.org