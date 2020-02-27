YWCA ‘Tribute to Leadership’ Honors Four Incredible Women

Posted By on February 27, 2020
Margaret Tyndall, January Contreras, Emcee Olivia Fierro, Mary Mitchell & Amalia Luxardo

The Event: 26th Annual Tribute to Leadership – Dare to be Powerful

The Cause: YWCA

Co-Chairs: Latasha Causey & Drena Kusari

Dorothy Willey Honoree: Margaret Tyndall, PhD

Tribute to Leadership Honorees: Amalia Luxardo, January Contreras and Mary Mitchell

Champion Sponsors: Arizona’s Family // Cox Communications

Event Date: February 20, 2020

Venue: The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

Entertainment: Sarah Core, Pianist and student at the Herberger Institute School of Music at ASU

Notable Moment: To start the event, Leslie Padilla shared her YWCA Story about getting taken advantage of by an internet scam that left her in debt and how YWCA programs are supporting her fight to become debt-free and an advocate to young women in her community.

Photo Credit: Marion Rhoades Photography

Drena Kusari, Paula Hill & Latasha Causey
Honoree Amalia Luxardo & Debbie Esparza
Honoree January Contreras
Honoree Mary Mitchell
Paula Hill with Honoree Margaret Tyndall, PhD
Leslie Padilla shares her ‘YWCA Story’
YWCA Board Members: Lonni Lattie, Carol Ackerson, Paula Hill, Maria Crimi Speth, Alexis Hermosillo, Jill Mapstead, Caroline VanIngen Dunn & Debbie Esparza
The Team from Wells Fargo
The beautiful Tribute to Leadership awards
