- Wine Down at Tomaso’s Italian KitchenPosted 2 weeks ago
- Quick Bites: What’s New for Devour Week 2020?Posted 3 weeks ago
- Michelle McGinty Named Board President of Valley Leadership As Organization Completes Two-Year TransitionPosted 4 weeks ago
- New Pathways for Youth Lands More Than $1 Million in Investment From 5 Philanthropic PartnersPosted 1 month ago
- AZ Apparel Foundation Awards 6 Local Designers ‘Designer in Residence’ Scholarship OpportunitiesPosted 1 month ago
- Scottsdale Musical Theater Company Moves Performances to Scottsdale Center for the Performing ArtsPosted 1 month ago
YWCA ‘Tribute to Leadership’ Honors Four Incredible Women
The Event: 26th Annual Tribute to Leadership – Dare to be Powerful
The Cause: YWCA
Co-Chairs: Latasha Causey & Drena Kusari
Dorothy Willey Honoree: Margaret Tyndall, PhD
Tribute to Leadership Honorees: Amalia Luxardo, January Contreras and Mary Mitchell
Champion Sponsors: Arizona’s Family // Cox Communications
Event Date: February 20, 2020
Venue: The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch
Entertainment: Sarah Core, Pianist and student at the Herberger Institute School of Music at ASU
Notable Moment: To start the event, Leslie Padilla shared her YWCA Story about getting taken advantage of by an internet scam that left her in debt and how YWCA programs are supporting her fight to become debt-free and an advocate to young women in her community.
Photo Credit: Marion Rhoades Photography