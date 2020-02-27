‘Women in Blue’ Honored by Phoenix Police Foundation

Notable Moment: The spirited live auction included an opportunity to have “Lunch with the Chief” which included a homemade run cake made by Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams – who knew she was a baker?!

