‘Women in Blue’ Honored by Phoenix Police Foundation
Posted By Frontdoors Media on February 27, 2020
The Event: 3rd Annual Women in Blue
The Cause: Phoenix Police Foundation
Award Recipients: Charley’s Heroes, Officer Lisa Fisher, Communications Supervisor Zachia Villanueva and Assistant Chief Sandra Renteria
Five Star Sponsor: Albertsons & Safeway
Four Star Sponsors: Axon, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Motorola Solutions
Event Date: February 18, 2020
Venue: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown
Notable Moment: The spirited live auction included an opportunity to have “Lunch with the Chief” which included a homemade run cake made by Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams – who knew she was a baker?!
Photos Courtesy of the Phoenix Police Foundation