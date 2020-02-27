‘Women in Blue’ Honored by Phoenix Police Foundation

Posted By on February 27, 2020
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Wlliams with Charley’s Heroes

The Event: 3rd Annual Women in Blue

The Cause: Phoenix Police Foundation

Award Recipients: Charley’s Heroes, Officer Lisa Fisher, Communications Supervisor Zachia Villanueva and Assistant Chief Sandra Renteria

Five Star Sponsor: Albertsons & Safeway

Four Star Sponsors: Axon, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Motorola Solutions

Event Date: February 18, 2020

Venue: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown

Notable Moment: The spirited live auction included an opportunity to have “Lunch with the Chief” which included a homemade run cake made by Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams – who knew she was a baker?!

Photos Courtesy of the Phoenix Police Foundation

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego with Honoree Sandra Renteria, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award
Honoree Lisa Fisher receives the Elevating Women in Law Enforcement Award from Tim Thomas, Phoenix Police Foundation President
Chief Jeri Williams with Honoree Zachia Villanueva, recipient of the Community Advocate Award
Sargent Tommy Thompson leads the Live Auction
Meteorologist Kim Quintero served as Emcee
Posting of the Colors by Phoenix Police Department Honor Guard
