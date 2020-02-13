Wine Down at Tomaso’s Italian Kitchen

In September 2019, The Maggiore Group opened Tomaso’s Italian Kitchen in North Scottsdale, offering fresh and approachable regional Italian cuisine, craft cocktails, handmade pasta and shareable boards.

Co-Founder Tomaso Maggiore opened his first restaurant in the Camelback Corridor in 1977, and the Maggiore Group now owns and operates Tomaso’s, Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker.

Tomaso’s Italian Kitchen is now introducing two new wine series, with the first being “Wine Down” Wednesday launching on February 19. Guests can enjoy hand-selected wines with a paired menu with live music from 5 to 8 p.m. for $25.

Starting on March 19 on the third Thursday of the month, guests can enjoy a selection of regional Italian wines paired with a five-course seasonal menu for $75. Guests will receive passports and get a stamp for every visit. The guest with the most stamps at the end of the year will receive a special magnum bottle of wine.

“Throughout my career I have explored and learned to appreciate the extensive range of Italian wines, stretching from the northern region of Italy down to those produced in my native Sicily. I am looking forward to sharing this taste of Italy with our Arizona community through these very special events,” Maggiore said.

Located at 23655 N. Scottsdale Road, Tomaso’s Italian Kitchen is open daily for dinner starting at 3 p.m. with all day happy hour available in the bar.

www.tomasositaliankitchen.com