The Board of Visitors Grants $1,330,000 to 24 Local Charities Supporting Healthcare

Share
Posted By on February 21, 2020

Phoenix – February 18, 2020 – The Board of Visitors, Arizona’s oldest women’s charitable organization, announces that 24 local nonprofit charities received $1,330,000 in funding to help provide healthcare services to women, children and the elderly. The 2020 grant recipients are: ACCEL, Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, Audrey’s Angels, Barrow Neurological Foundation, The Board of Visitors Ryan House, Boys & Girls Club of Metro Phoenix, Brighter Way Institute, Catholic Charities Westside Head Start, Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation, Desert Voices, Dignity Health East Valley, Feeding Matters, Foundation for Blind Children, Homeless Youth Connection, HonorHealth Foundation, Hope Community Services, Maggie’s Place, Mission of Mercy, Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, St. Joseph’s Foundation, Scottsdale Training & Rehabilitation Services/STARS, UPWARD for Children and Families, Valleywise Health Foundation, and Wigged Out.

“Our grant recipients improve the lives of countless individuals in our community,” said Susan Westra, Chairman of The Board of Visitors. “We are grateful for the success of our Care Card program, Fashion Show Luncheon and Annual Charity Ball. Our generous benefactors and dedicated BOV members allow us to continue our enduring, 112 year legacy of philanthropy.”

The Board of Visitors is now accepting grant applications for 2021. Please visit our website at boardofvisitors.org for more information.

About The Board of Visitors

Established in 1908, The Board of Visitors is the oldest women’s charitable organization in Arizona. Since its inception, The Board of Visitors has granted more than $22 million to local nonprofit organizations in the greater Phoenix community serving the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly. For more information, please visit boardofvisitors.org.

Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Sign Up For The Knock — our weekly summary featuring the latest news, people and culture that connect the Valley of the Sun.
Thanks for signing up. You must confirm your email address before we can send you. Please check your email and follow the instructions.
We respect your privacy. Your information is safe and will never be shared.
Don't miss out. Subscribe today.
×
×