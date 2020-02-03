Quick Bites: Devour Week Returns Feb. 15-23

One of the Valley’s most popular culinary events of the year is Devour Phoenix, which was started by Local First Arizona in 2009.

General admission tickets to the Devour Culinary Classic tasting event held at the Desert Botanical Garden on Feb. 22 and 23 are sold out, but VIP tickets are still available. You can also participate in other Devour Week events celebrating the Valley’s local culinary culture, including Seven Chefs Dinner and Devour the World.

Seven Chefs Dinner takes places on Feb. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Gladly in Phoenix. Some of the Valley’s most acclaimed chefs will prepare a multi-course meal paired with wine. The cost is $175 and tickets can be purchased online.

Another tasting event is Devour the World, which features samples of global cuisine from Valley restaurants, as well as musical and dance performances from around the world. The event takes place Feb. 15 from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at Centennial Plaza at the Peoria City Hall complex. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased online.

For more information visit www.devourphoenix.com.