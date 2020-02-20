New in Town: Copper Mule Kitchen and Bar

Copper Mule Kitchen and Bar opened in North Scottsdale in January, offering a diverse menu inspired by the owners’ travels and home states of New York, Texas, New Mexico, Mississippi and Arizona.

Menu items with regional influences include Hatch chile queso, Montauk fried olives, Sonoran shrimp cocktail and Delta deviled eggs, as well as sandwiches, burgers and tacos. Entrée options include lemon dill grilled salmon, beer-battered fish and chips, and red wine braised short rib.

As the restaurant’s name implies, the cocktail menu offers nine mule options, including the Kentucky Mule made with Buffalo Trace bourbon, the Irish Mule featuring Proper Twelve Irish whiskey and the Jalisco Mule with Jose Cuervo tequila. Other signature cocktails with a regional twist include the Tipsy Texan, the East of the Manhattan and the Georgia Peach.

Copper Mule Kitchen and Bar is open daily for lunch and dinner and has a dog-friendly patio. Happy hour is offered daily with discounts on appetizers from 3-6 p.m., and reduced prices on mules and other beverages from 3-7 p.m.

In honor of National Moscow Mule Day on March 3, Copper Mule Kitchen and Bar will offer $5 mules all day. On St. Patrick’s Day the Irish Mule will be $5 all day.

23335 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

www.coppermuleaz.com