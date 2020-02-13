Michael Crow Delivers Compelling Keynote at Jewish Family & Children’s Service Annual Luncheon

Adam Brooks & Rabbi Mari Chernow

The Event: Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon

The Cause: Jewish Family & Children’s Services

Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon Chairs: Vicki and Howard Cabot

Event Sponsors: Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation, ABLE Financial Group, Arizona Community Foundation, The Gerald Rosenbluth Family Fund, Dickinson Wright, Lubin-Lorsch Family and Perkins Coie.

Event Date: January 17, 2020

Venue: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Michael M. Crow, President of Arizona State University

Quote: “Last year, as a result of the generosity of the community, Jewish Family & Children’s Service was able to expand its chaplaincy program to include hospitals in the West Valley,” she said. “In addition, integrated health programs have increased, including the opening of our East Valley Healthcare Center location.” said Gail Baer, vice president of philanthropic services for Jewish Family & Children’s Services.

Dollars raised: $490,000

Photo Credit: Lexy Popa Photography

Vicki & Howard Cabot

Jerome & Anita Gutkin with Randi & Alan Jablin

David Lorsch & Cindy Lubin

Dr. Bev Tozer, Lin Sue Cooney & Lynn Kahn

Lisa & Rick Wolf

Matthew Steinway, Svetlana Reznikova-Steinway & Carla Stark