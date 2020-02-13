- Wine Down at Tomaso’s Italian KitchenPosted 19 hours ago
Michael Crow Delivers Compelling Keynote at Jewish Family & Children’s Service Annual Luncheon
The Event: Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon
The Cause: Jewish Family & Children’s Services
Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon Chairs: Vicki and Howard Cabot
Event Sponsors: Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation, ABLE Financial Group, Arizona Community Foundation, The Gerald Rosenbluth Family Fund, Dickinson Wright, Lubin-Lorsch Family and Perkins Coie.
Event Date: January 17, 2020
Venue: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa
Keynote Speaker: Dr. Michael M. Crow, President of Arizona State University
Quote: “Last year, as a result of the generosity of the community, Jewish Family & Children’s Service was able to expand its chaplaincy program to include hospitals in the West Valley,” she said. “In addition, integrated health programs have increased, including the opening of our East Valley Healthcare Center location.” said Gail Baer, vice president of philanthropic services for Jewish Family & Children’s Services.
Dollars raised: $490,000
Photo Credit: Lexy Popa Photography