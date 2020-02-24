Mesa’s Kaylee Kallas Scores $10,000 in Barro’s Pizza’s Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway

Dr Pepper Tuition Check Presentation

Red Mountain High School Students Selected From 25,000 Applicants

Mesa’s Kaylee Kallas knew she wanted to attend college after graduating Red Mountain High School this spring – she just didn’t know how she’d pay for it.

Thanks to Barro’s Pizza, though, she now has $10,000 fewer reasons to stress. Kallas, 18, is set to graduate this May and won the pizzeria’s 2019 $10,000 Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway after having her name selected at random from a pool of more than 25,000 applicants.

“Being the daughter of a single mother, winning felt like a bunch of weight had been lifted off my shoulders,” said Kallas, “I actually cried happy tears when I heard the news! It was amazing to know at least my first year of college was paid for thanks to Barro’s and Dr Pepper.”

Kallas plans to use the money to help pay her way through Arizona State University, having applied and gained acceptance there, at the University of Arizona and at Grand Canyon University. Money awarded by Barro’s Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway, which first launched in 2012, can go toward tuition or textbooks, and winners can also use the funds to help pay back student loans.

“Having a college degree will open a lot of doors for students like Kaylee, but it is also a huge financial burden for families,” said Mike Barro, who co-owns the family-owned and -operated pizzeria with more than 44 locations throughout Arizona. “We are proud to support Arizona students pursue their dreams through our continued partnership with Dr Pepper.”

To date, Barro’s Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway has awarded Arizona students $75,000. For more about the giveaway or to find information about how to enter, visit www.drpeppertuition.com.