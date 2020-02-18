Living Spaces Donates & Distributes First 100 of 449 Donated Bed Sets for Foster Children

Living Spaces team celebrate with Arizona Helping Hands staff

More than 14,000 children are currently in Arizona’s foster care system, and Living Spaces is doing its part to ensure that as many of them as possible have safe, comfortable places to lay their heads at night.

Each year, the furniture store conducts a Buy One, Give One campaign as part of its Safe Place to Sleep initiative, and during a designated sales period, the store donates one twin bed set to Arizona Helping Hands for every qualifying bed set purchase made. Arizona Helping Hands then distributes the donated beds and cribs among children within the state’s foster system, supplying 3,536 beds and cribs in 2019 alone. The effort gives foster children a comfortable and consistent place to sleep at night, and it also helps ease the burden faced by foster parents or the foster child’s grandparents, many of whom may be caring for children on short notice.

This year’s effort has already led to the donation of 449 twin beds, 100 of which are already in use by local children following a Feb. 12 distribution effort.

“Living Spaces exemplifies the spirit of corporate philanthropy,” said Arizona Helping Hands CEO Dan Shufelt. “They have donated more than 1,300 beds over the past 3 years to assist in our work, a contribution that exceeds $600,000 in value. We are so appreciative of their support and of all companies that recognize they have a responsibility to give back and help children in foster care.”

Living Spaces Cofounder and CEO Grover Geiselman expressed his company’s continued commitment to the cause.

“It’s always a pleasure to support Arizona Helping Hands,” said Grover Geiselman, co-founder and CEO of Living Spaces. “We are humbled by the joy that their team brings to kids in really difficult situations, and we’re glad that we can partner with such a great cause.”

For more information about Arizona Helping Hands, visit azhelpinghands.org.