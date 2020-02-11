Kurt & Brenda Warner’s 3rd-Annual Celebrity Game Night to Feature Luis Gonzalez, Raise Funds for Treasure House

Kurt Warner & Luis Gonzalez

He has one of the most recognizable faces in the history of Arizona athletics, and he’ll be the guest of honor at one of the state’s most unique and entertaining fundraising events.

Former Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez, who proved himself invaluable both on and off the field thanks to the countless contributions he made to society, will serve as the honored guest at Kurt and Brenda Warner’s upcoming 3rd- Annual Celebrity Game Night.

The event, slated for 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Hangar One in Scottsdale, is the premier fundraiser for Treasure House, a supportive living environment that gives young adults with disabilities an opportunity to increase their independence by living on their own. The Warners opened Treasure House in 2018, after recognizing that their own son, Zach, lacked many of the opportunities that would enable him to live a more independent and fulfilling lifestyle. These days, Treasure House is home to about 24 residents between the ages of 19 and 35 at a time, and each resident enjoys his or her own one-bedroom apartment while maintaining access to ‘round-the-clock care and assistance, should they need it.

The Warners chose to make Gonzalez, or “Gonzo,” as he is affectionately known, the guest of honor at this year’s Celebrity Game Night due to his continued efforts to support individuals with disabilities, first responders and others in need throughout the Valley.

“Luis Gonzalez is an icon in Arizona not only for Game 7 of the 2001 World Series, but for the contributions he has made in our community,” said Kurt Warner. “Gonzo has truly been an ambassador for some important causes — including ones that help individuals with developmental disabilities. It’s our honor to shine the spotlight on his accomplishments while supporting the great work being done at Treasure House.”

Attendees at this one-night-only affair will get to mix and mingle with the man credited with helping the Arizona Diamondbacks take home their first-ever World Series win and multiple other celebrities and sports stars, trying their hand at the likes of Catch Phrase, the Price Is Right and Trivial Pursuit, among others. Last year’s event, which honored Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald, welcomed more than 600 guests and raised more than $300,000 for Treasure House.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.treasurehouse.org/gamenight.