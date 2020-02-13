It was a Sell-Out Crowd of 1,400 at Fresh Brunch for one-n-ten

Jennifer Gage & Ivan Lugo

The Event: 11th Annual Fresh Brunch

The Cause: one-n-ten

Event Co-Chairs: Andre St. Pierre & James Christian and Lynette & Cory Braddock

Honorary Chair & Co-Chair: Mayor Kate Gallego & Daniela Astoga

Honorees: Dr. Veenod L. Chulani (Individual Leadership), Synchrony Financial (Corporate Leadership) and Janna Gallaher (Volunteer Spirit)

Presenting Sponsor: APS

Signature Sponsors: Desert Diamond Casino, Bank of America, Fry’s Food Stores, Silicon Valley Bank, Sprouts and Alphagraphics on University

Event Date: February 9, 2020

Venue: JW Marriott Desert Ridge

Program Highlights: The event theme of “visibility” was carried out through the event including the emotional story shared by Dani Astorga, a beautiful performance of ‘A Million Dreams’ by the Phoenix Metropolitan Men’s Chorus and an inspired “state of the agency” from executive director Nate Rhoton.

Dollars Raised: $759,000

Notable Moment: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego issued an official proclamation from stage deeming the day LGBTQ Visibility Day for the City of Phoenix.

Photo Credit: RSVP Photography

Lynette & Cory Braddock

Nicole Stanton & Congressman Greg Stanton

Sheila Kloefkorn with Daniel & Wendy Valenzuela

Shawn Nerdahl & Elvin Dioquino

Carmen Jandacek & Stephanie Martin

Bonnie Meyer & Katharine Halpin

Dani Astorga

Nate Rhoton

Dillon Klann

Kado Stewart & Liam Woolf

Award Presentation to Dr. Veenod L. Chulani

Award Presentation to Janna Gallaher

Kevin Patterson with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs

Darlene Richert with her son Peter Buck