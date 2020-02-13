It was a Sell-Out Crowd of 1,400 at Fresh Brunch for one-n-ten

Posted By on February 13, 2020
Jennifer Gage & Ivan Lugo

The Event: 11th Annual Fresh Brunch

The Cause: one-n-ten

Event Co-Chairs: Andre St. Pierre & James Christian and Lynette & Cory Braddock

Honorary Chair & Co-Chair: Mayor Kate Gallego & Daniela Astoga

Honorees: Dr. Veenod L. Chulani (Individual Leadership), Synchrony Financial (Corporate Leadership) and Janna Gallaher (Volunteer Spirit)

Presenting Sponsor: APS

Signature Sponsors: Desert Diamond Casino, Bank of America, Fry’s Food Stores, Silicon Valley Bank, Sprouts and Alphagraphics on University

Event Date: February 9, 2020

Venue: JW Marriott Desert Ridge

Program Highlights: The event theme of “visibility” was carried out through the event including the emotional story shared by Dani Astorga, a beautiful performance of ‘A Million Dreams’ by the Phoenix Metropolitan Men’s Chorus and an inspired “state of the agency” from executive director Nate Rhoton.

Dollars Raised: $759,000

Notable Moment: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego issued an official proclamation from stage deeming the day LGBTQ Visibility Day for the City of Phoenix.

Photo Credit: RSVP Photography

Lynette & Cory Braddock
Nicole Stanton & Congressman Greg Stanton
Sheila Kloefkorn with Daniel & Wendy Valenzuela
Shawn Nerdahl & Elvin Dioquino
Carmen Jandacek & Stephanie Martin
Bonnie Meyer & Katharine Halpin
Dani Astorga
Nate Rhoton
Dillon Klann
Kado Stewart & Liam Woolf
Award Presentation to Dr. Veenod L. Chulani
Award Presentation to Janna Gallaher
Kevin Patterson with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
Darlene Richert with her son Peter Buck
Performance by the Phoenix Metropolitan Men’s Chorus
