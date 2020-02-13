- Wine Down at Tomaso’s Italian KitchenPosted 19 hours ago
- Quick Bites: What’s New for Devour Week 2020?Posted 1 week ago
- Michelle McGinty Named Board President of Valley Leadership As Organization Completes Two-Year TransitionPosted 2 weeks ago
- New Pathways for Youth Lands More Than $1 Million in Investment From 5 Philanthropic PartnersPosted 3 weeks ago
- AZ Apparel Foundation Awards 6 Local Designers ‘Designer in Residence’ Scholarship OpportunitiesPosted 3 weeks ago
- Scottsdale Musical Theater Company Moves Performances to Scottsdale Center for the Performing ArtsPosted 4 weeks ago
It was a Sell-Out Crowd of 1,400 at Fresh Brunch for one-n-ten
The Event: 11th Annual Fresh Brunch
The Cause: one-n-ten
Event Co-Chairs: Andre St. Pierre & James Christian and Lynette & Cory Braddock
Honorary Chair & Co-Chair: Mayor Kate Gallego & Daniela Astoga
Honorees: Dr. Veenod L. Chulani (Individual Leadership), Synchrony Financial (Corporate Leadership) and Janna Gallaher (Volunteer Spirit)
Presenting Sponsor: APS
Signature Sponsors: Desert Diamond Casino, Bank of America, Fry’s Food Stores, Silicon Valley Bank, Sprouts and Alphagraphics on University
Event Date: February 9, 2020
Venue: JW Marriott Desert Ridge
Program Highlights: The event theme of “visibility” was carried out through the event including the emotional story shared by Dani Astorga, a beautiful performance of ‘A Million Dreams’ by the Phoenix Metropolitan Men’s Chorus and an inspired “state of the agency” from executive director Nate Rhoton.
Dollars Raised: $759,000
Notable Moment: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego issued an official proclamation from stage deeming the day LGBTQ Visibility Day for the City of Phoenix.
Photo Credit: RSVP Photography