Honor Ball Raises $1.3 Million for HonorHealth Foundation

The 2020 Honor Ball Host Committee

The Event: Honor Ball 2020

The Cause: HonorHealth Foundation

Honorees: Jean & Curt Feuer

Event sponsors: Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust and Envision

Event Date: February 8, 2020

Venue: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn

Entertainment: Impulse, West Coast Music of Beverly Hills

The Scene: More than 700 guests enjoyed a cocktail hour, followed by dinner and dancing. The evening paid tribute to Jean and Curt Feuer for their relentless compassion and desire to make a difference for our community and in their Massachusetts community where they spend their summers.

Dollars Raised: $1.3 Million

Notable Moment: Curt Feuer said he invited four of his fellow high school alumni to attend the event but only one of them accepted. The others were Senator Chuck Schumer, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Photos courtesy of HonorHealth Foundation

2020 Honorees Jean & Curt Feuer

Todd & Kelly LaPorte

Denise & Tom McClain

Chandi Mehta & Dr. Chad Mehta

Nate Prewitt & Melissa Blake

Guests from Atria Heart Group