Honor Ball Raises $1.3 Million for HonorHealth Foundation
The Event: Honor Ball 2020
The Cause: HonorHealth Foundation
Honorees: Jean & Curt Feuer
Event sponsors: Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust and Envision
Event Date: February 8, 2020
Venue: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn
Entertainment: Impulse, West Coast Music of Beverly Hills
The Scene: More than 700 guests enjoyed a cocktail hour, followed by dinner and dancing. The evening paid tribute to Jean and Curt Feuer for their relentless compassion and desire to make a difference for our community and in their Massachusetts community where they spend their summers.
Dollars Raised: $1.3 Million
Notable Moment: Curt Feuer said he invited four of his fellow high school alumni to attend the event but only one of them accepted. The others were Senator Chuck Schumer, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Senator Bernie Sanders.
Photos courtesy of HonorHealth Foundation