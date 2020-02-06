Happy Hour of the Month: Tiki Time at HULA’S Modern Tiki

HULA’s Modern Tiki recently opened its third location on High Street at City North in North Phoenix with other locations in Uptown Phoenix and Old Town Scottsdale.

HULA’s is known for its colorful Tiki decor, island fare and tropical cocktails. HULA’s offers Tiki Time happy hour Monday through Friday from 3:30 until 6:00 p.m. Diners can enjoy Tiki Time every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to close and happy hour drink specials every weekend from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The extensive Tiki Time happy hour menu includes favorites like crispy coconut shrimp rolls, Hawaiian ceviche, pot stickers and HULA’s chicken wings with spicy Asian barbecue sauce.

Tiki Time beverage specials includes discounts on select beer, $1 off glasses of wine and well drinks, and special pricing on HULA’s signature cocktails including the Hurricane featuring three rums infused with pineapple and vanilla bean, the Pink Bikini Martini with pineapple-infused vodka and watermelon liqueur, and the famous Mai Tai made with Appleton’s gold rum, orange curacao, pineapple and lime juices, orgeat and dark rum “I dare you to find a better $9 Mai Tai anywhere on earth, not to mention for $6 at happy hour,” said HULA’s owner Dana Mule.

