Go Red for Women Campaign Celebrates ‘Love Her’ Theme on Valentine’s Day
Posted By Frontdoors Media on February 20, 2020
The Event: Go Red for Women
The Cause: American Heart Association – Greater Phoenix Division
Campaign Co-Chairs: Jane Hanson & Maryann Bowersox
Presenting Sponsor: Dignity Health
National Go Red for Women Sponsor: CVS Health
Arizona Sponsors: Arizona Complete Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Equality Health, Kitchell, Lavidge, Mayo Clinic, Mercy Care, Sonora Quest Laboratories, UnitedHealthcare and Valleywise Health
Event Date: February 14, 2020
Venue: Arizona Biltmore
Keynote Speakers: Stephanie McCarty shared her personal experience with a heart attack followed by Dr. Inder S Sraow who explained her warning signs and how her heart attack happened to someone so young.
Photo Credit: Digital Wire 360