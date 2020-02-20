Go Red for Women Campaign Celebrates ‘Love Her’ Theme on Valentine’s Day

Posted By on February 20, 2020
Jane Hanson & Maryann Bowersox

The Event: Go Red for Women

The Cause: American Heart Association – Greater Phoenix Division

Campaign Co-Chairs: Jane Hanson & Maryann Bowersox

Presenting Sponsor: Dignity Health

National Go Red for Women Sponsor: CVS Health

Arizona Sponsors: Arizona Complete Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Equality Health, Kitchell, Lavidge, Mayo Clinic, Mercy Care, Sonora Quest Laboratories, UnitedHealthcare and Valleywise Health

Event Date: February 14, 2020

Venue: Arizona Biltmore

Keynote Speakers: Stephanie McCarty shared her personal experience with a heart attack followed by Dr. Inder S Sraow who explained her warning signs and how her heart attack happened to someone so young.

Photo Credit: Digital Wire 360

Board Chairman Deborah Bateman
Debra Wilson, Executive Director
Dr. Dan Inder S Sraow
Speaker Stephanie McCarty with her husband Josh & daughter Hazel
Prepping for Lip Print Reading
Dignity Health in the Pre-event Expo
The Beautiful Go Red for Women Luncheon Room
