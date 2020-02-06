GateWay Community College’s “Runway to Success” Event Helps Make Higher Education a Reality for Parents, Veterans & Other Nontraditional Students

Tickets Available Now Ahead of March 6 Fundraiser, Auction & Fashion Show

More than three-quarters of the students at Gateway Community College are the first in their families to attend college, and the school’s upcoming Runway to Success fundraiser seeks to continue the trend by eliminating the barriers that, for many, make higher education out of reach.

Slated for 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, March 6 at the Clayton House in Scottsdale, Runway to Success supports the students of GateWay, where the average age is 27 and many attendees are also parents, veterans or otherwise facing additional responsibilities. Co-chaired by local fashion icon Oscar de la salas and philanthropist Lauri Termansen, Runway to Success 2020 will welcome a number of familiar faces, including Emmy Award-winning journalist Carey Pena, auctioneer Letitia Frye and entertainer Dizzee Ramsey.

A glitz and glam vintage fashion show by Fashion by Robert Black, a live and silent auction, and a dinner will also be part of the festivities, and funds raised by the event will help support GateWay’s Children’s Learning Center, an on-campus childcare center. One of the only colleges in the state to offer onsite childcare, GateWay’s groundbreaking program eliminates some of the hurdles faced by parents looking to pursue higher education, making it easier for them to enhance their employability and, ultimately, support themselves and their families.

In addition to a chance to check out some of today’s top trends, Runway to Success guests will get to hear from GateWay students, themselves, about what their support means and exactly how it helps more than 1,500 of them graduate and find gainful employment each year.

Tickets for this one-night-only special event are up for grabs now, and sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RunwaytoSuccessGWCC.com.