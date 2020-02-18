Eat Your Art Out Chandler Cooks Up Support for Local Arts Scene

A Portion of Proceeds Raised at Participating Restaurants Tuesday, Feb. 25 Fund Chandler Center for the Arts Free Art Programs

Hungry for a way to give back to the greater good? Then step out and enjoy lunch, happy hour or dinner in Chandler later this month and see a portion of every dollar you spend go toward supporting local immersion in the arts.

Eat Your Art Out Chandler, an annual event that unites local restaurants, arts patrons and community members, is slated for 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at participating eateries across the city. Participating restaurants agree to donate a percentage of proceeds raised throughout the day to the Chandler Center for the Arts, where it will go toward financing the center’s free art programs, which serve nearly 17,000 people across Arizona, 5,400 of whom are children.

Participating restaurants are as follows:

West Alley BBQ – Traditional Tennessee-style BBQ

CHoP Chandler – Locally owned steakhouse and grill

Rock Lobster – Downtown Ocotillo sushi and teppanyaki hotspot

SanTan Brewing Co. – Award-winning brewery and taphouse

Serrano’s Mexican Restaurant – Classic Mexican fare and cocktails

The Living Room – Upbeat wine bar with small plates, fondue and similar fare

Floridino’s Pizza & Pasta – Authentic Italian fare in a family-oriented atmosphere

Humble Pie – World-class wood-fired pizzas and more

Nando’s Mexican Café – Sonoran-style Mexican food from time-tested family recipes

Ginger Monkey – Global comfort fare and cocktails

Hungry for more? Check out chandlercenter.org/eatout.