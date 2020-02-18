- Wine Down at Tomaso’s Italian KitchenPosted 6 days ago
- Quick Bites: What’s New for Devour Week 2020?Posted 2 weeks ago
- Michelle McGinty Named Board President of Valley Leadership As Organization Completes Two-Year TransitionPosted 3 weeks ago
- New Pathways for Youth Lands More Than $1 Million in Investment From 5 Philanthropic PartnersPosted 4 weeks ago
- AZ Apparel Foundation Awards 6 Local Designers ‘Designer in Residence’ Scholarship OpportunitiesPosted 4 weeks ago
- Scottsdale Musical Theater Company Moves Performances to Scottsdale Center for the Performing ArtsPosted 1 month ago
Eat Your Art Out Chandler Cooks Up Support for Local Arts Scene
A Portion of Proceeds Raised at Participating Restaurants Tuesday, Feb. 25 Fund Chandler Center for the Arts Free Art Programs
Hungry for a way to give back to the greater good? Then step out and enjoy lunch, happy hour or dinner in Chandler later this month and see a portion of every dollar you spend go toward supporting local immersion in the arts.
Eat Your Art Out Chandler, an annual event that unites local restaurants, arts patrons and community members, is slated for 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at participating eateries across the city. Participating restaurants agree to donate a percentage of proceeds raised throughout the day to the Chandler Center for the Arts, where it will go toward financing the center’s free art programs, which serve nearly 17,000 people across Arizona, 5,400 of whom are children.
Participating restaurants are as follows:
West Alley BBQ – Traditional Tennessee-style BBQ
CHoP Chandler – Locally owned steakhouse and grill
Rock Lobster – Downtown Ocotillo sushi and teppanyaki hotspot
SanTan Brewing Co. – Award-winning brewery and taphouse
Serrano’s Mexican Restaurant – Classic Mexican fare and cocktails
The Living Room – Upbeat wine bar with small plates, fondue and similar fare
Floridino’s Pizza & Pasta – Authentic Italian fare in a family-oriented atmosphere
Humble Pie – World-class wood-fired pizzas and more
Nando’s Mexican Café – Sonoran-style Mexican food from time-tested family recipes
Ginger Monkey – Global comfort fare and cocktails
Hungry for more? Check out chandlercenter.org/eatout.