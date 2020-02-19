Day of Hope Spring Carnival is Free for Cancer Patients, Family Members

Community Event Slated for Saturday, Feb. 29 at Cancer Support Community of AZ

Fighting cancer can feel like a full-time job for the patient as well as his or her family members, but an upcoming special event seeks to give everyone affected by cancer an opportunity to take a day off.

Cancer Support Community of Arizona’s Day of Hope Spring Carnival, presented by Chas Roberts, is slated for 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Cancer Support Community headquarters, located at 360 E Palm Lane in Phoenix. Free for patients, their families and anyone else impacted by this devastating disease, the Day of Hope Spring Carnival features family-friendly games and entertainment, food trucks, beer and root beer gardens, live music, and sports mascots, among other draws.

It also presents a prime opportunity for Arizona residents fighting cancer or facing recent diagnoses to connect, share resources or draw strength from others who have faced similar hurdles. Sponsorship opportunities for this special event are available through Jenny Dreyfuss at jdreyfuss@cscaz.org, while volunteer opportunities are available through Karl Wein at kwein@cscaz.org. For more, check out cscaz.org/DayofHope.