Center for LGBTQ Philanthropy is Named to Honor Philanthropists

The Arizona Community Foundation has renamed its Center for LGBTQ Philanthropy in honor of Richard Tollefson and Marc Kellenberger to recognize their transformative legacy gift and invaluable leadership in the community.

The Kellenberger + Tollefson Center for LGBTQ Philanthropy at ACF was established to promote philanthropy and charitable investment for LGBTQ communities across Arizona.

This represents the largest naming gift for an ACF Center to date. The investment will enable the Kellenberger + Tollefson Center to build long-term capacity and strength, ultimately expanding the local, statewide, and national reach of the Center’s impact.

“Marc and I have been supporting LGBTQ causes for many years, and it has been incredibly rewarding to see the growth and development of the Center at ACF,” said Richard Tollefson. “Now, we’re excited to expand and strengthen the philanthropy that exists from and for the LGBTQ community in Arizona.”

Since the Center was first established, Kellenberger and Tollefson have been at the forefront of its work. With their strong support and guidance, the Kellenberger + Tollefson Center for LGBTQ Philanthropy has invested over $624,000 in the community since 2013, in the form of grants and scholarships. Because of these investments, the Center was named as one of the top ten funders of non-discrimination protections by Funders for LGBTQ issues.

“This gift is a vote of confidence in the Center and its future impact on the lives of LGBTQ Arizonans,” said Steve Seleznow, ACF President & CEO. “Richard and Marc’s leadership and philanthropic commitment creates significant opportunities to expand this impactful work.”

In addition to their gift, Kellenberger and Tollefson will work with Arizona Community Foundation staff to create the Tollefson-Kellenberger Forum for Social Justice, a program of the Kellenberger + Tollefson Center for LGBTQ Philanthropy. This lecture series will offer a variety of forums on LGBTQ and social justice issues.