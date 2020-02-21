Celebrities & Philanthropists Come Together for Childhelp

Posted By on February 20, 2020
Event Co-Chairs Jacqueline Nerguizian and Dru Hammer with Chair Ivy Ciolli

The Event: 16th Annual Drive the Dream Gala

The Cause: Childhelp

Gala Leadership: Chair: Ivy Ciolli // Co-Chairs: Jacqueline Nerguizian, Dru Hammer

Honorees: Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz, Ira Gaines & Cheryl Hintzen-Gaines and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Premier Sponsors: Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, National Christian Foundation and NFP & The Hebets Company

Event Date: February 15, 2020

Venue: The Phoenician

Entertainment: REO Speedwagon, Fran & Anton Cosmo, The Phoenix Theatre Company, Urban Electra & Rosevelt Rawls

Dollars Raised: $3.74 Million

Notable Moment: The super-funny Melissa Peterman was back as emcee, leading supporters through an evening filled with the whimsy and heart of Mary Poppins. Autiontainer Letitia Fry lead an incredible live auction filled with luxury items and a call that garnered two $500,000 contributions.

Photo Credit: Phil Gudenschwager 

Lauren Luyendyk, Yvonne Fedderson, Sara O’Meara & Arie Luyendyk, Jr.
Ivy & Joey Ciolli
WWE Wrestler Mickie James
Ira Gaines & Cheryl Hintzen-Gaines
Lisa & John O’Hurley
Budd & Laurie Florkiewicz
Kurt & Brenda Warner
Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy
Rosevelt Rawls
Foster Friess
Michael Medoro & Pam Kehaly of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
REO Speedgwagon
Urban Electra greeted guests as Mary Poppins
