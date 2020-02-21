- Wine Down at Tomaso’s Italian KitchenPosted 1 week ago
Celebrities & Philanthropists Come Together for Childhelp
The Event: 16th Annual Drive the Dream Gala
The Cause: Childhelp
Gala Leadership: Chair: Ivy Ciolli // Co-Chairs: Jacqueline Nerguizian, Dru Hammer
Honorees: Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz, Ira Gaines & Cheryl Hintzen-Gaines and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Premier Sponsors: Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, National Christian Foundation and NFP & The Hebets Company
Event Date: February 15, 2020
Venue: The Phoenician
Entertainment: REO Speedwagon, Fran & Anton Cosmo, The Phoenix Theatre Company, Urban Electra & Rosevelt Rawls
Dollars Raised: $3.74 Million
Notable Moment: The super-funny Melissa Peterman was back as emcee, leading supporters through an evening filled with the whimsy and heart of Mary Poppins. Autiontainer Letitia Fry lead an incredible live auction filled with luxury items and a call that garnered two $500,000 contributions.
Photo Credit: Phil Gudenschwager