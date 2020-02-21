Celebrities & Philanthropists Come Together for Childhelp

Notable Moment: The super-funny Melissa Peterman was back as emcee, leading supporters through an evening filled with the whimsy and heart of Mary Poppins. Autiontainer Letitia Fry lead an incredible live auction filled with luxury items and a call that garnered two $500,000 contributions.

About Frontdoors Media Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.