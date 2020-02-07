Bookmarked: Healthy Picks for Kids

Ilana Lowery

Common Sense Media expanded into Arizona in 2018, naming Ilana Lowery the state’s regional director. The nonprofit’s mission is to help families take charge of their digital media choices, and that’s no small feat today! Its website offers independent, age-based ratings and reviews, along with parenting advice to support families as they navigate the challenges and possibilities of raising kids in the digital age. Ratings include movies, apps, TV shows and books so parents can feel good about the entertainment choices they make for their kids. We asked Lowery for Common Sense’s top-rated books for 2020.

For the Younger Set — “Good Night, Little Blue Truck” by Alice Schertle (ages 4+)

Teaches empathy and shows friends helping friends get through a scary, stormy night safely together. A great, fun read-aloud.

For Tweens — “Ali Cross” by James Patterson (ages 10+)

Detective’s middle-schooler son sets out to solve his own first case, matching wits with online gamers and real-life criminals to find and save his missing friend.

For Teens — “Call Down the Hawk: The Dreamer Trilogy, Book 1” by Maggie Stiefvater (ages 14+)

Thrilling start to this spin-off of the fantasy author’s Raven Cycle series. Strong messages about the importance of unconditional bonds of family and friendship and the power of dreamers.

To see more reviews, go to commonsensemedia.org.