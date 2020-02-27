‘Big Night Out’ Boosts Big Brothers Big Sisters

Share
Posted By on February 27, 2020
Oscar De las salas, Casey & Theresa Strunk, Pam Giannonatti and Jill & Jim Mapstead

The Event: Big Night Out Gala

The Cause: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

Co-Chairs: Oscar De las salas & Gary Jackson, Veronica & Paul Penzone

Honorary Chairs: Nicole and Greg Stanton

Award Recipients: Leslie’s Pool Supplies – The Chairman’s Award // Dr. Christine Wilkinson – The Community Impact Award // AAA Cares – The Enterprise Award // Howard Nute – The Common Good Award

Top Sponsors: Arizona Cardinals // Copperpoint Insurance Companies

Event Date: February 21st, 2020

Venue: Arizona Biltmore

Dollars Raised: $350,000+

Notable Moments: The evening was washed in blue, and the blue theme was even carried out within the mystery box raffle. Grand prizes included roundtrip airfare on JetBlue and a sapphire ring from Molina Fine Jewelers. Bigs & Littles presented the awards from stage and shared their incredible match stories with the audience of over 700 supporters.

Photo Credit: Photos by Jim and Elena

Congressman Greg Stanton & Nicole Stanton
Sheriff Paul Penzone & Veronica Penzone
Oscar De las salas & Gary Jackson
Carla Vargas Jasa & Steve Jasa
Kathleen Duffy Ybarra & Frank Ybarra
Sara & Paul Evans
Jill & Jim Mapstead
Big Brother Caleb Jay with Little Brothers Seth & Ayden
Letitia Frye & Paul Horton
Bigs & Littles!
Kelsey Mein, Aaron Chaumont, Kristi Collins, Robert Collins, Nick Boggs, Krystal Boggs, Katie Ballott, Todd Ballott, Natalie La Porte & Ryan Frederick
Laura Capello & Tom Julian
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Sign Up For The Knock — our weekly summary featuring the latest news, people and culture that connect the Valley of the Sun.
Thanks for signing up. You must confirm your email address before we can send you. Please check your email and follow the instructions.
We respect your privacy. Your information is safe and will never be shared.
Don't miss out. Subscribe today.
×
×