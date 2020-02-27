- Wine Down at Tomaso’s Italian KitchenPosted 2 weeks ago
- Quick Bites: What’s New for Devour Week 2020?Posted 3 weeks ago
- Michelle McGinty Named Board President of Valley Leadership As Organization Completes Two-Year TransitionPosted 4 weeks ago
- New Pathways for Youth Lands More Than $1 Million in Investment From 5 Philanthropic PartnersPosted 1 month ago
- AZ Apparel Foundation Awards 6 Local Designers ‘Designer in Residence’ Scholarship OpportunitiesPosted 1 month ago
- Scottsdale Musical Theater Company Moves Performances to Scottsdale Center for the Performing ArtsPosted 1 month ago
‘Big Night Out’ Boosts Big Brothers Big Sisters
The Event: Big Night Out Gala
The Cause: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona
Co-Chairs: Oscar De las salas & Gary Jackson, Veronica & Paul Penzone
Honorary Chairs: Nicole and Greg Stanton
Award Recipients: Leslie’s Pool Supplies – The Chairman’s Award // Dr. Christine Wilkinson – The Community Impact Award // AAA Cares – The Enterprise Award // Howard Nute – The Common Good Award
Top Sponsors: Arizona Cardinals // Copperpoint Insurance Companies
Event Date: February 21st, 2020
Venue: Arizona Biltmore
Dollars Raised: $350,000+
Notable Moments: The evening was washed in blue, and the blue theme was even carried out within the mystery box raffle. Grand prizes included roundtrip airfare on JetBlue and a sapphire ring from Molina Fine Jewelers. Bigs & Littles presented the awards from stage and shared their incredible match stories with the audience of over 700 supporters.
Photo Credit: Photos by Jim and Elena