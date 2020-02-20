Annual Playworks Breakfast Honors Kids & Community Leaders

Posted By on February 20, 2020
Kelly Williams, Jose & Emmacee, John Dingledine and Kerryann Tomlinson

The Event: Playworks High Five Fundraising Breakfast

The Cause: Playworks

Playworks Double High Five! Premier Sponsor: UnitedHealthcare

Gimme 5! Sponsors: Arizona Leadership Foundation, Banner|Aetna, GPS Insight, Mobile Mini, Medical Transportation Brokerage of Arizona – MTBA, UMB Bank and Verra Mobility.

Honorees (High Five Heroes): Junior Coach Emmacee // Sunset Heights Elementary School // Mrs. Riccomini // Patterson Elementary School // Banner|Aetna // Mobile Mini

Event Date: February 18, 2020

Venue: North Central Baptist Church

Notable Moment: The morning took you back to your childhood days with some fun recess games led by the junior coaches of Playworks.

Photo Credit: Cine De Copelly

Kerryann Tomlinson, Jerry Wissink, Mary Thomson & Mike Theile
Kathy Riccomini, Julio Saran & Principal Nonie Sundve
Dan Roder, Gina Curry, Donnie Neves & Cale Whittington
Julie Halls, Emily Tadano, Jane, McMurdo, Davida Redmond & Stacy Shofield
Al Dababoneh, Todd Parks & Chad Williams
Mark Krivoruchka, Graeme Parkes, Rick McNamee & Tricia Chiodo
Justin Perkins, Will Spong & Jason Gillette
Byrl Lane, Joe DiBazar & Joe Gaudio
Principal Wendy Reeck of Carminati Elementary School
Members of the Scottsdale Active 2030 Club
