Annual Playworks Breakfast Honors Kids & Community Leaders
Posted By Frontdoors Media on February 20, 2020
The Event: Playworks High Five Fundraising Breakfast
The Cause: Playworks
Playworks Double High Five! Premier Sponsor: UnitedHealthcare
Gimme 5! Sponsors: Arizona Leadership Foundation, Banner|Aetna, GPS Insight, Mobile Mini, Medical Transportation Brokerage of Arizona – MTBA, UMB Bank and Verra Mobility.
Honorees (High Five Heroes): Junior Coach Emmacee // Sunset Heights Elementary School // Mrs. Riccomini // Patterson Elementary School // Banner|Aetna // Mobile Mini
Event Date: February 18, 2020
Venue: North Central Baptist Church
Notable Moment: The morning took you back to your childhood days with some fun recess games led by the junior coaches of Playworks.
Photo Credit: Cine De Copelly