2020 Academy Awards Viewing Party benefits Valley Youth Theatre

Posted By on February 13, 2020
Billie Jo Herberger & Linda Herold on the Red Carpet

The Event: Billie Jo Herberger presents Oscar at the Oscars

The Cause: Valley Youth Theatre

Event Partners: Aioli Gourmet Burgers, Pizzaria Bianco, Saks Fifth Avenue & Pati’s Rum Cakes

Event Date: February 9, 2020

Venue: Scottsdale Waterfront Towers

Program Highlights: The VYTeens kicked off the evening following the red carpet arrivals with a performance of Stand Up from the movie Harriet. Guests were treated to beautiful a charcuterie and appetizer display by Chef Tommy D’Ambrosio (VYT Alumni), an Oscar ceremony by Oscar De las salas and a mid-Oscar Party delivery from Pizzeria Bianco.

Photo Credit: Ben Arnold

Gary Jackson & Oscar De las salas
Mayor Kate Gallego & Bobb Cooper
Dennis Ranke & Deanna Bell
Jessica & Brian Etheridge
Joan Dominique & Charles Clancy
Mark & Victoria Fearey
Ben Grasso & Tristan Peterson-Steinert
Judd Herberger
The VYTeen Performers
The Oscar Party Gift Bags
