2020 Academy Awards Viewing Party benefits Valley Youth Theatre
Posted By Frontdoors Media on February 13, 2020
The Event: Billie Jo Herberger presents Oscar at the Oscars
The Cause: Valley Youth Theatre
Event Partners: Aioli Gourmet Burgers, Pizzaria Bianco, Saks Fifth Avenue & Pati’s Rum Cakes
Event Date: February 9, 2020
Venue: Scottsdale Waterfront Towers
Program Highlights: The VYTeens kicked off the evening following the red carpet arrivals with a performance of Stand Up from the movie Harriet. Guests were treated to beautiful a charcuterie and appetizer display by Chef Tommy D’Ambrosio (VYT Alumni), an Oscar ceremony by Oscar De las salas and a mid-Oscar Party delivery from Pizzeria Bianco.
Photo Credit: Ben Arnold