Vocalists From Across the Valley Coming Together for Valley Sing

Christopher Gabbitas

A special event this February seeks to unite Valley vocalists who share a passion for song, community and performance.

Join members of Phoenix Chorale and singers from the public, local schools, churches and community choirs starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, for the launch of Valley Sing, a community effort dreamed up by Phoenix Chorale’s new artistic director, Christopher Gabbitas.

Youth singers from the Phoenix Boys Choir, the Phoenix Girls Chorus and the choir at Mesa Community College are among those coming together to practice ahead of a live free performance that same day at 4 p.m. at the Mesa Community College Performing Arts Center.

“Somehow, there is nothing that binds humans together more powerfully than singing together,” said Gabbitas, of the sentiment behind the event. “Either at a ball game singing the National Anthem, singing a lullaby to a child, or a favorite song sung in unison at a rock concert, there is a special connection when a group of individuals comes together to sing. For Valley Sing, we invite all members of the community to come to this free event, as we bring together singers from several choirs to spend the day singing together.”

Gabbitas will be one of four local artistic directors lending their talents to Valley Sing, joining Craig Peterson of Mesa Community College, Danya Tiller of the Phoenix Girls Chorus, and Herbert Washington of the Phoenix Boys Choir. Participating singers will break into groups based on voice classification.

Singers interested in participating should visit PhoenixValleyChorale.org/ValleySing to sign up by Friday, Feb. 14.