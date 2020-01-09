The Desert Foundation Auxiliary presents their 2019 Debutantes at Annual Ball

Posted By on January 9, 2020

The Event: 54th Annual Desert Foundation Auxiliary Desert Ball

Benefiting Organizations: Gigi University & ElderTLC

Ball Chair: Wendy Dewane

Ball Co-chair: Jill Hegardt

Event Date: December 21, 2019

Venue: The Phoenician Resort

Entertainment: The Hamptons

The 2019 Debutants: Emily Raquel Bachus, Eva Nicole Bennatt, Claire Ellen Fable, Grace Ann Fioriti, Paige Kathyrn Gapusan, Helene Bower Hart, Hannah Haskell Johnston, Jessica Elizabeth Katzman, Alison Ashley Kovach, Molli Marie Mead, Megan Elizabeth Miller, Abigail Luverne Ritt, Alexandra Suzanne Robertson, Charlie Sheldon Robertson, Sophia Jean Shapiro, Grace Christine Taylor, Jordan Isabella Van Winkle, Jordan Leigh Weaver and Kendall Elizabeth Worthington

Photos Courtesy of Desert Foundation Auxiliary

Wendy & Mark Dewane
Keith Gapusan and his daughter Paige
Molli Mead and her father, Mark
The 2019 Escorts
