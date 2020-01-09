- Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix, East Valley Merge, Expanding Reach & CapabilitiesPosted 1 hour ago
The Desert Foundation Auxiliary presents their 2019 Debutantes at Annual Ball
The Event: 54th Annual Desert Foundation Auxiliary Desert Ball
Benefiting Organizations: Gigi University & ElderTLC
Ball Chair: Wendy Dewane
Ball Co-chair: Jill Hegardt
Event Date: December 21, 2019
Venue: The Phoenician Resort
Entertainment: The Hamptons
The 2019 Debutants: Emily Raquel Bachus, Eva Nicole Bennatt, Claire Ellen Fable, Grace Ann Fioriti, Paige Kathyrn Gapusan, Helene Bower Hart, Hannah Haskell Johnston, Jessica Elizabeth Katzman, Alison Ashley Kovach, Molli Marie Mead, Megan Elizabeth Miller, Abigail Luverne Ritt, Alexandra Suzanne Robertson, Charlie Sheldon Robertson, Sophia Jean Shapiro, Grace Christine Taylor, Jordan Isabella Van Winkle, Jordan Leigh Weaver and Kendall Elizabeth Worthington
Photos Courtesy of Desert Foundation Auxiliary