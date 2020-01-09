‘Starry Night’ at Scottsdale Arts Celebrates 20th Anniversary of SMoCA

January 9, 2020
Oscar De las salas & Billie Jo Herberger

The Event: Starry Night, An Artrageous Gala

The Cause: Scottsdale Arts

Gala Chair: Oscar De las salas

Herberger Award for the Arts: Dr. Robert Knight, Founding Director of the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA)

Art Visionaries: Will Bruder // Sam Campana // Kathy Hotchner // Frank Jacobson // Carolyn Robbins // Randy Schilling // Valerie Vandala-Homer // Ellie Ziegler

Diamond Sponsor: Billie Jo & Judd Herberger

Event Date: December 7, 2019

Venue: Scottsdale Civic Plaza

Entertainment: Von Smith, AJ Odneal & Geibral Elisha, the Cultural Connections Dance Students of Desert Mountain High School

Dollars Raised: $300,000

Notable Moment: Guests arrived to a 300-foot red carpet under SMoCA’s latest instillation by Squidsoup, “Murmuration”.

Photo Credit: Haute Media

Sam Campana & Dr. Lee Ansel
Adrienne & Charles Schiffner
Suzanne & John Hensing
Natasha Boas, Jennifer McCabe & Brad Kahlhamer
Paula & Bill Wichterman
Kate & Joseph Specter
Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, Scottsdale Arts President & CEO
Honorees Dr. Robert Knight, Will Bruder, Sam Campana, Kathy Hotchner, Stephanie Jacobson (on behalf of Frank Jacobson), Carolyn Robbins, Randy Schilling, Valerie Vadala-Homer & Ellie Ziegler
Dinner & Honoree Ceremony Host, Vanessa Ruiz
Micheline & Bruce Etkin
Performance by the Desert Mountain High School Dancers
The View from Above at the 2019 ARTrageous Gala
