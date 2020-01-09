Space 55 Theatre Names BJ Garrett Artistic Director

BJ Garrett

Producer, director, filmmaker and actor BJ Garrett is the new artistic director at the theatre ensemble known for its innovative, cutting-edge productions, and he’ll use his knowledge of the theatre and live performance to oversee Space 55’s landmark 15th season.

A member of Space 55’s Artistic Ensemble from 2013 to 2017, Garrett has appeared in numerous productions, among them Uncle Vanya, Night of the Chicken, A Bloody Mary Christmas, The Norwegians and Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play. He also played the titular character in Space’s popular late-night series, Captain Jack’s Space Attack, and was a regular host of 7 Minutes in Heaven and a number of other cabaret-style shows. He succeeds Ashley Naftule, who acted as the theatre’s interim artistic director and will continue to serve as its associate artistic director.

“In the seven years I’ve been actively contributing to this venue, I’ve seen and participated in some of the most diverse, eclectic, ephemeral art I’ve ever seen in my 20 years of theater,” Garrett said, of his history with Space 55. “I am honored and thrilled to continue that tradition into 2020-2021.”

Space 55’s actors, board members and other affiliates are also eager to see what Garrett has in store in the months to come, with four live shows already on the calendar this spring.

“BJ Garrett has a deep history with Space 55, but his arrival as artistic director is more than a homecoming,” said Space 55 Board Member Tim Eigo. “Over the years, he has nurtured Space 55’s mission and ethos in many ways. We are especially excited by his profound commitment to foster emerging voices and offer innovative, unique performances you can see nowhere else.”

Space55.org