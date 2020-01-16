Scottsdale Musical Theater Company Moves Performances to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

First Performance at New Location, “Sweeney Todd,” Slated for Sunday, April 1

The Scottsdale Musical Theater Company has long been known for its ability to “Bring Broadway’s Favorites Back to Life,” and its members will continue the trend in 2020, albeit in a fresh new space.

SMTC will now perform all shows at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, a nationally lauded and centrally located performing arts center in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Kicking things off in the new location is a presentation of “Sweeney Todd,” a musical thriller from decorated composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim slated for Sunday, April 1. The winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Original Score, among others, “Sweeney Todd” tells the story of the “Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and explores its prevailing theme of obsession.

In the titular role is Jason Chacon, with Elizabeth Blair, Addam Donada, Matt Newhard, Lauren Koeritzer, Nicki Bond and Jay Kereny among other notable performers. David Hock holds the director role, while Joni Van Rossum is overseeing musical direction.

All SMTC productions are fully staged concert versions with 20+-piece orchestra accompaniment. Tickets for “Sweeney Todd” range in price from $48 to $62 and are available at ScottsdalePerformingArts.org.