Quick Bites: Zinque Brings French Flair to Scottsdale Fashion Square

Several diverse new restaurants have opened at Scottsdale Fashion Square in the past several months with more to come.

Zinqué, a bistro, café and wine bar with several Southern California locations, opened its first Arizona location at Scottsdale Fashion Square in December. Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night, Zinque focuses on fresh ingredients and French favorites, including croissants, tartines, ratatouille, steak and moules frites, and quiches, as well as salads, sandwiches, charcuterie and larger plates such as grilled prawns, salmon and branzino for dinner.

From the bar, Zinque offers cocktails, beer, bubbles and a selection of organic and sustainable wines from around the world.

Ideal for working, relaxing or socializing, Zinque has a main dining room, a stylish wine bar, a semi-private dining and event space, and an outdoor patio.

Zinque is located at 4712 N. Goldwater Blvd in Scottsdale, and is open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

www.lezinque.com