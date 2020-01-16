Happy Hour of the Month: Views, Brews & Food at The Phoenician Tavern

Posted By on January 16, 2020

Located at The Phoenician Golf Clubhouse at the posh Scottsdale resort, The Phoenician Tavern offers stunning views with indoor and outdoor seating, delicious pub fare, creative cocktails, wine and an extensive craft beer selection including several Arizona brews.

The Phoenician Tavern offers happy hour daily from 3-6 p.m. in a casual and fun atmosphere. Featured food items range from $5 to $8, and include IPA-battered local cheese curds, macaroni and cheese with bacon and roasted poblanos, and jumbo wings available in buffalo, barbecue and green hot chili sauce.  Select beers, wines, margaritas and mules are available for $6 each during happy hour.

“The Phoenician Tavern’s happy hour is plentiful in both its offerings and in the friendly, welcoming atmosphere that guests so appreciate,” said Lisa Mercer, The Phoenician’s food and beverage director. “Featuring our favorite pub grub, like short rib sliders and mac ‘n cheese, along with $6 beverage specials, it’s the neighborhood spot to call your own.”  

thephoenician.com/phoenician-tavern/

