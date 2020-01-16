Phoenix Boys Choir Celebrates the Roaring 20’s at November Gala

Posted By on January 16, 2020
Herbert Washington, Dr. Dorothy Lincoln Smith & Gabriel Fortour

The Event: The New Roaring ’20’s

The Cause: Phoenix Boys Choir

Gala Chair: Kristine McIver 

Honorary Chair: Dr. Dorothy Lincoln Smith

Event Date: November 9, 2019

Venue: Hotel Valley Ho

Entertainment: Jackie Lopez & Jazzola, a ‘20s-themed cover band!

Special Recognition: Gabriel Fortoul, of the Fortoul Brothers, presented Dr. Lincoln with a painting that represented her role in guiding the boys in the Phoenix Boys Choir for decades.

Notable Moment: Herbert Washington, the new artistic director and a Phoenix Boys Choir alumni, had an opportunity to highlight the choir’s dynamic new sound and vibrant energy.

Photo Credit: Phoenix Boys Choir

Rich Berra and Stacey Kole
Gala Chair Kristine McIver and GayLynn Shea
Jim and Twila Burdick
Phoenix Boys Choir singing their hearts out!
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

