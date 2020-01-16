Phoenix Boys Choir Celebrates the Roaring 20’s at November Gala

Herbert Washington, Dr. Dorothy Lincoln Smith & Gabriel Fortour

The Event: The New Roaring ’20’s

The Cause: Phoenix Boys Choir

Gala Chair: Kristine McIver

Honorary Chair: Dr. Dorothy Lincoln Smith

Event Date: November 9, 2019

Venue: Hotel Valley Ho

Entertainment: Jackie Lopez & Jazzola, a ‘20s-themed cover band!

Special Recognition: Gabriel Fortoul, of the Fortoul Brothers, presented Dr. Lincoln with a painting that represented her role in guiding the boys in the Phoenix Boys Choir for decades.

Notable Moment: Herbert Washington, the new artistic director and a Phoenix Boys Choir alumni, had an opportunity to highlight the choir’s dynamic new sound and vibrant energy.

Photo Credit: Phoenix Boys Choir

Rich Berra and Stacey Kole

Gala Chair Kristine McIver and GayLynn Shea

Jim and Twila Burdick