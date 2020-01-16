Don't miss
Phoenix Boys Choir Celebrates the Roaring 20’s at November Gala
Posted By Frontdoors Media on January 16, 2020
The Event: The New Roaring ’20’s
The Cause: Phoenix Boys Choir
Gala Chair: Kristine McIver
Honorary Chair: Dr. Dorothy Lincoln Smith
Event Date: November 9, 2019
Venue: Hotel Valley Ho
Entertainment: Jackie Lopez & Jazzola, a ‘20s-themed cover band!
Special Recognition: Gabriel Fortoul, of the Fortoul Brothers, presented Dr. Lincoln with a painting that represented her role in guiding the boys in the Phoenix Boys Choir for decades.
Notable Moment: Herbert Washington, the new artistic director and a Phoenix Boys Choir alumni, had an opportunity to highlight the choir’s dynamic new sound and vibrant energy.
Photo Credit: Phoenix Boys Choir