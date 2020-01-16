- Scottsdale Musical Theater Company Moves Performances to Scottsdale Center for the Performing ArtsPosted 2 hours ago
Over $1 Million Raised for Human Services Campus at Mike McQuaid ‘I Am Home’ Breakfast
The Event: Mike McQuaid ‘I Am Home’ Breakfast
The Cause: Human Services Campus
2019 Mike McQuaid Collaboration Honoree: André House
Top Supporters: Garcia Family Foundation, Avondale Toyota, Carvana/DriveTime, Thunderbird Charities & Valley of the Sun United Way
Event Date: December 13, 2019
Venue: The Arizona Biltmore
Special Welcome: The Phoenix Symphony Ensemble: B-sharp Music Wellness Program
Program Highlights: Executive Director Amy Schwablender and Board President Jonathan Koppell gave a compelling and hopeful “state of the Campus” address to express the incredible progress that is being made through the 15 campus partners while also outlining how continued and increased support the need to increase capacity to meet the demand for services.
Dollars Raised: Over $1 Million
Photo Credit: Ben Arnold