Over $1 Million Raised for Human Services Campus at Mike McQuaid ‘I Am Home’ Breakfast

Posted By on January 16, 2020
Mike McQuaid, Amy Schwabenlender & Steve Zabilski

The Event: Mike McQuaid ‘I Am Home’ Breakfast

The Cause: Human Services Campus

2019 Mike McQuaid Collaboration Honoree: André House

Top Supporters: Garcia Family Foundation, Avondale Toyota, Carvana/DriveTime, Thunderbird Charities & Valley of the Sun United Way

Event Date: December 13, 2019

Venue: The Arizona Biltmore

Special Welcome: The Phoenix Symphony Ensemble: B-sharp Music Wellness Program

Program Highlights: Executive Director Amy Schwablender and Board President Jonathan Koppell gave a compelling and hopeful “state of the Campus” address to express the incredible progress that is being made through the 15 campus partners while also outlining how continued and increased support the need to increase capacity to meet the demand for services.

Dollars Raised: Over $1 Million

Photo Credit: Ben Arnold

Andy Kunasek, Kendra Lee & Bill Gates
Jessica Berg & Linda Mushkatel
Don Klocke, Joe Guadio & Bridget Healey
Father Tom Doyle gives the Invocation
Jonathan Koppell, Human Services Campus Board President
Phoenix Police Chief Geri Williams and Team
Jon Ehlinger & Don Reese
