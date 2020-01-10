- Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix, East Valley Merge, Expanding Reach & CapabilitiesPosted 1 day ago
Nominees Announced Ahead of 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards
60 Arizona Artists, Individuals & Organization in the Running; Finalists Named in February Ahead of March 26 Awards Ceremony.
Each year, the Governor’s Arts Awards recognize those who best demonstrate the talent, drive and promise of Arizona’s arts and cultural community, and this year, 60 artists, art organizations, businesses, educators and philanthropists are in the running for top honors.
Presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor, the Governor’s Arts Awards have acknowledged excellence in art for nearly 40 years, honoring more than 200 artists, organizations and individuals since their inception. This year’s crop of nominees come from 20 Arizona communities, and finalists from five areas of the state – Phoenix, Prescott, Tucson, Yuma and Winslow – will learn their fate at one of five February special events held in each region.
The winners will then be revealed at the 39th-Annual Governor’s Arts Awards, slated for 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at the Mesa Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now ($250 for Arizona Citizens for the Arts members and $300 for non-members), and sponsorship opportunities are also available.
This year’s
Governor’s Arts Awards nominees are as follows:
Artist Award:
Ying Xia Gao, Phoenix
Chris Hamby, Peoria
Tania Katan, Phoenix
Lucy Wong, Gilbert
Bobb Cooper, Phoenix
Liliana Gomez, Phoenix
Steven Ciezki, Phoenix
Such & Champ Styles, Tempe
John Suttman, Winslow
Rhonda Urdang, Flagstaff
Arlene Minuskinulia Chacon, Prescott
Quiahuitl Villegas, Tucson
Jose Dorame, Yuma
Arts Administrator | Organization:
Chandler Center for the Arts, Chandler
WHAM Art Association, Surprise
Dansense~Nrtyabodha, Inc., Scottsdale
Community Performance and Art Center, Green Valley
Border Arts Corridor, Douglas
Andre Licardi, Glendale
Yuma Art Center, Yuma
Carolyn Eynon Singers, Scottsdale
Joy Patridge, Scottsdale
Prescott Center for the Arts, Prescott
Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, Flagstaff
Flagstaff Community Band, Flagstaff
House of Broadcasting Radio & Television Museum, Inc, Phoenix
Nancy Lattanzi, Sedona
Sam Gomez / Sagrado Galleria, Phoenix
Marcia Meyer, Paradise Valley
Scottsdale Arts, Scottsdale
Sonoran Arts League, Cave Creek
Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Scottsdale
Lead Guitar, Tucson
Yavapai-Apache Nation Aritst Guild, Camp Verde
Young Arts Arizona LTD, Phoenix
Dr. Julian Ackerly, Tucson
Scottsdale Philharmonic, Scottsdale
Kathy Allen, Tucson
Littlewood Community COOP, Yuma
Sonoran Glass School, Tucson
Yuma Orchestra Association, Yuma
Rising Youth Theatre, Phoenix
Teniqua Broughton, Phoenix
Phoenix Center for the Arts, Phoenix
SOUNDS Academy, Phoenix
Business:
Rolls and Bowls, San Luis
Jarrod’s Coffee, Tea & Gallery, Mesa
On Media, Phoenix
Partridge & Associates CPAs, PLC, Scottsdale
LDVinci Art Studio, Chandler
Philanthropy:
McKivergan Foundation, Yuma
Dorothy Lincoln Smith, Paradise Valley
Allan Affeldt, Winslow
Chuck and Laurie Goldstein, Paradise Valley
Jon & Liney Jessen, Yuma
Victor Navarro, Tucson
For more information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org.