Nominees Announced Ahead of 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards

60 Arizona Artists, Individuals & Organization in the Running; Finalists Named in February Ahead of March 26 Awards Ceremony.

Each year, the Governor’s Arts Awards recognize those who best demonstrate the talent, drive and promise of Arizona’s arts and cultural community, and this year, 60 artists, art organizations, businesses, educators and philanthropists are in the running for top honors.

Presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor, the Governor’s Arts Awards have acknowledged excellence in art for nearly 40 years, honoring more than 200 artists, organizations and individuals since their inception. This year’s crop of nominees come from 20 Arizona communities, and finalists from five areas of the state – Phoenix, Prescott, Tucson, Yuma and Winslow – will learn their fate at one of five February special events held in each region.

The winners will then be revealed at the 39th-Annual Governor’s Arts Awards, slated for 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at the Mesa Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now ($250 for Arizona Citizens for the Arts members and $300 for non-members), and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

This year’s Governor’s Arts Awards nominees are as follows:



Artist Award:

Ying Xia Gao, Phoenix

Chris Hamby, Peoria

Tania Katan, Phoenix

Lucy Wong, Gilbert

Bobb Cooper, Phoenix

Liliana Gomez, Phoenix

Steven Ciezki, Phoenix

Such & Champ Styles, Tempe

John Suttman, Winslow

Rhonda Urdang, Flagstaff

Arlene Minuskinulia Chacon, Prescott

Quiahuitl Villegas, Tucson

Jose Dorame, Yuma

Arts Administrator | Organization:

Chandler Center for the Arts, Chandler

WHAM Art Association, Surprise

Dansense~Nrtyabodha, Inc., Scottsdale

Community Performance and Art Center, Green Valley

Border Arts Corridor, Douglas

Andre Licardi, Glendale

Yuma Art Center, Yuma

Carolyn Eynon Singers, Scottsdale

Joy Patridge, Scottsdale

Prescott Center for the Arts, Prescott

Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, Flagstaff

Flagstaff Community Band, Flagstaff

House of Broadcasting Radio & Television Museum, Inc, Phoenix

Nancy Lattanzi, Sedona

Sam Gomez / Sagrado Galleria, Phoenix

Marcia Meyer, Paradise Valley

Scottsdale Arts, Scottsdale

Sonoran Arts League, Cave Creek

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Scottsdale

Lead Guitar, Tucson

Yavapai-Apache Nation Aritst Guild, Camp Verde

Young Arts Arizona LTD, Phoenix

Dr. Julian Ackerly, Tucson

Scottsdale Philharmonic, Scottsdale

Kathy Allen, Tucson

Littlewood Community COOP, Yuma

Sonoran Glass School, Tucson

Yuma Orchestra Association, Yuma

Rising Youth Theatre, Phoenix

Teniqua Broughton, Phoenix

Phoenix Center for the Arts, Phoenix

SOUNDS Academy, Phoenix

Business:

Rolls and Bowls, San Luis

Jarrod’s Coffee, Tea & Gallery, Mesa

On Media, Phoenix

Partridge & Associates CPAs, PLC, Scottsdale

LDVinci Art Studio, Chandler

Philanthropy:

McKivergan Foundation, Yuma

Dorothy Lincoln Smith, Paradise Valley

Allan Affeldt, Winslow

Chuck and Laurie Goldstein, Paradise Valley

Jon & Liney Jessen, Yuma

Victor Navarro, Tucson



For more information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org.