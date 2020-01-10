Nominees Announced Ahead of 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards

Posted By on January 10, 2020

60 Arizona Artists, Individuals & Organization in the Running; Finalists Named in February Ahead of March 26 Awards Ceremony.

Each year, the Governor’s Arts Awards recognize those who best demonstrate the talent, drive and promise of Arizona’s arts and cultural community, and this year, 60 artists, art organizations, businesses, educators and philanthropists are in the running for top honors.

Presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor, the Governor’s Arts Awards have acknowledged excellence in art for nearly 40 years, honoring more than 200 artists, organizations and individuals since their inception. This year’s crop of nominees come from 20 Arizona communities, and finalists from five areas of the state – Phoenix, Prescott, Tucson, Yuma and Winslow – will learn their fate at one of five February special events held in each region.

The winners will then be revealed at the 39th-Annual Governor’s Arts Awards, slated for 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at the Mesa Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now ($250 for Arizona Citizens for the Arts members and $300 for non-members), and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

This year’s Governor’s Arts Awards nominees are as follows:

Artist Award: 

Ying Xia Gao, Phoenix

Chris Hamby, Peoria

Tania Katan, Phoenix 

Lucy Wong, Gilbert 

Bobb Cooper, Phoenix 

Liliana Gomez, Phoenix 

Steven Ciezki, Phoenix 

Such & Champ Styles, Tempe 

John Suttman, Winslow 

Rhonda Urdang, Flagstaff 

Arlene Minuskinulia Chacon, Prescott 

Quiahuitl Villegas, Tucson 

Jose Dorame, Yuma 

Arts Administrator | Organization: 

Chandler Center for the Arts, Chandler 

WHAM Art Association, Surprise 

Dansense~Nrtyabodha, Inc., Scottsdale 

Community Performance and Art Center, Green Valley 

Border Arts Corridor, Douglas 

Andre Licardi, Glendale 

Yuma Art Center, Yuma 

Carolyn Eynon Singers, Scottsdale 

Joy Patridge, Scottsdale 

Prescott Center for the Arts, Prescott 

Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, Flagstaff 

Flagstaff Community Band, Flagstaff 

House of Broadcasting Radio & Television Museum, Inc, Phoenix 

Nancy Lattanzi, Sedona 

Sam Gomez / Sagrado Galleria, Phoenix 

Marcia Meyer, Paradise Valley  

Scottsdale Arts, Scottsdale 

Sonoran Arts League, Cave Creek 

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Scottsdale 

Lead Guitar, Tucson 

Yavapai-Apache Nation Aritst Guild, Camp Verde  

Young Arts Arizona LTD, Phoenix 

Dr. Julian Ackerly, Tucson 

Scottsdale Philharmonic, Scottsdale 

Kathy Allen, Tucson 

Littlewood Community COOP, Yuma 

Sonoran Glass School, Tucson 

Yuma Orchestra Association, Yuma 

Rising Youth Theatre, Phoenix 

Teniqua Broughton, Phoenix 

Phoenix Center for the Arts, Phoenix 

SOUNDS Academy, Phoenix 

Business: 

Rolls and Bowls, San Luis 

Jarrod’s Coffee, Tea & Gallery, Mesa 

On Media, Phoenix 

Partridge & Associates CPAs, PLC, Scottsdale 

LDVinci Art Studio, Chandler 

Philanthropy: 

McKivergan Foundation, Yuma 

Dorothy Lincoln Smith, Paradise Valley 

Allan Affeldt, Winslow

Chuck and Laurie Goldstein, Paradise Valley 

Jon & Liney Jessen, Yuma 

Victor Navarro, Tucson

For more information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org.

