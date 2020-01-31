Michelle McGinty Named Board President of Valley Leadership As Organization Completes Two-Year Transition

Valley Leadership Board Members

Valley Leadership, a group of likeminded local leaders who work collectively to tackle some of the state’s most pressing issues, has named Michelle McGinty its new board president.

McGinty, who has worked with the organization for more than a decade and served on the board since 2014, proved instrumental in helping the organization exceed expectations and carry out ahead of schedule its recent two-year plan to transition the organization from a source of information to a source of impact. An alumna of Valley Leadership’s Leadership Institute Class 33, McGinty also heads DRA Collective, a local public relations agency.

“I’m honored to be elected to serve as Valley Leadership’s Board President,” McGinty said. “I’m eager to continue collaborating with Valley Leadership’s CEO Dave Brown, new Board officers and the entire Board and staff to set the example of leadership in our state, mobilize leaders to take action and further Arizona’s can-do-attitude to help solve our most pressing issues.”

Joining McGinty on the Valley Leadership Board are a number of key names from some of Arizona’s most influential organizations and interests, among them Dougherty Foundation Executive Director Joyce Medina Harper, YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix CEO Debra Esparza, CBRE Phoenix Senior Managing Director and Market Leader Paul Komadina.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for the organization,” said Valley Leadership CEO Dave Brown. “We are at a point where our vision is becoming a reality. The hard work of the Board, staff and our committed partners has paid off. The team is excited to share our success and proof of concept with Arizona. If you are looking to get involved and make an impact, we’ve created a vehicle for leaders across the state to join us.”

valleyleadership.org