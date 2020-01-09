Don't miss
Duet Honors Clare Goldsberry at Poinsettia Tea
Posted By Frontdoors Media on January 9, 2020
The Event: 29th Annual Poinsettia Tea
The Cause: Duet: Partners In Health & Aging
Dosia Carlson ‘KARED About’ Award: Clare Goldsberry
Platinum Sponsor: AARP Arizona
Gold Sponsor: APS, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Fry’s Food Stores, and SRP
Event Date: December 15, 2019
Venue: Hyatt Regency Scottsdale at Gainey Ranch
Entertainment: The Shannon Wallace Quartet featuring Charles Lewis
Special Presentations: Sandy Mercer as a Family Caregiver and Patricia Taylor as a Grandmother Raising Grandson
Dollars raised: $130,770
Photo Credit: Pat Poulson & Jenna-Lee Neff