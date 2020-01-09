Duet Honors Clare Goldsberry at Poinsettia Tea

Posted By on January 9, 2020
Clare Goldsberry, Elizabeth Banta, Ann Wheat & Rev. Dr. Dosia Carlson

The Event: 29th Annual Poinsettia Tea

The Cause: Duet: Partners In Health & Aging

Dosia Carlson ‘KARED About’ Award: Clare Goldsberry

Platinum Sponsor: AARP Arizona

Gold Sponsor: APS, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Fry’s Food Stores, and SRP

Event Date: December 15, 2019

Venue: Hyatt Regency Scottsdale at Gainey Ranch

Entertainment: The Shannon Wallace Quartet featuring Charles Lewis

Special Presentations: Sandy Mercer as a Family Caregiver and Patricia Taylor as a Grandmother Raising Grandson

Dollars raised: $130,770

Photo Credit: Pat Poulson & Jenna-Lee Neff

The 2019 Poinsettia Tea Committee
Stu Turgel & Judy Frieder
Nichole Barnes, Ann Wheat & Deanna Polous
Guest speakers Patricia Taylor & Sandy Mercer
Ramsey Bergeron
Entertainer Shannon Wallace
Tea Time!
Youth of the Day
