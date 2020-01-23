Don't miss
Dancers Raise Over $170,000 for Arizona’s Children Association
Posted By Frontdoors Media on January 23, 2020
The Event: Dancing for Arizona’s Children
The Cause: Arizona’s Children Association
2019 Winners: Peoples’ Choice Male Winner, Judges Choice Male Winner – Lawrence Robinson // Peoples’ Choice Female Winner, Top Fundraiser – Dr. Shannon Scott // Judges Choice Female Winner – Marlene Brandemuehl // Alumni Award – Wesley Fuller
Special Sponsor: Spinato’s Pizzeria
Event Date: December 7, 2019
Venue: Hotel Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Dollars raised: $170,000+
Photo Credit: Yasmin Tohidi-Whitmer of YTW Photography