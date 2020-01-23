Dancers Raise Over $170,000 for Arizona’s Children Association

Posted By on January 23, 2020
Wesley Fuller with his pro, Julianne Daniells

The Event: Dancing for Arizona’s Children

The Cause: Arizona’s Children Association

2019 Winners: Peoples’ Choice Male Winner, Judges Choice Male Winner – Lawrence Robinson // Peoples’ Choice Female Winner, Top Fundraiser – Dr. Shannon Scott // Judges Choice Female Winner – Marlene Brandemuehl // Alumni Award – Wesley Fuller

Special Sponsor: Spinato’s Pizzeria

Event Date: December 7, 2019

Venue: Hotel Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Dollars raised: $170,000+

Photo Credit: Yasmin Tohidi-Whitmer of YTW Photography

Dr. Shannon Scott and her pro, Andrew Mitchell
Jennifer Barefoot with her pro, Paul Daniells
Natasha Paronian with her pro, Geo Johnson
Logan Mussman and his pro, Julianne Daniells
David Patterson with his pro, Leela Fazzuoli
Dr. Tom Babu with his pro, Leela Fazzuoli
Dr. Allison Crain with her pro Tutor Alexander
Krysta Wiles with her pro, Daniele Cavallo
Dr. Vasvi Babu with his pro, Daniele Cavallo
Dr. Shannon Scott’s daughter, Sydney with pro dance Andrew Mitchell
Brian Hatfield, Steve Zeidman & Phil Zeidman
Children’s Dance Performance by the Arizona’s Children Association Youth
