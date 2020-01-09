Quick Bites: Chef Charles Wiley Hosts Cooking Demo Series

Charles Wiley (courtesy of Mountain Shadows)

Mountain Shadows Resort in Paradise Valley is launching a cooking demo series at its Hearth ’61 restaurant with Executive Chef Charles Wiley, one of the Valley’s most respected and renowned chefs.

The Food for Thought demo series will take place one Saturday a month from 3 to 4 p.m. featuring a seasonal theme, ingredients and flavors. Attendees will receive a recipe to take home, and will enjoy a taste of the featured dish along with two glasses of wine.

The first demo in the series will take place on Jan. 18 and highlight Healthy Eating in the New Year. Upcoming Food for Thought demos include the Perfect Valentine’s Day Dish on Feb. 8 and Springtime Eats on March 14.

Tickets are $36. Mountain Shadows also offers regular Spirited Sipping Seminars where participants can sample and learn about a variety of libations from experts. Learn more.