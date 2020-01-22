Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Generates $7.625 Million for Charity at Highest-Grossing Auction to Date

The world’s first mid-engine Corvette, the 2020 Chevrolet Stingray VIN 001 (Lot #3007) sold for $3 million and was introduced by Barrett-Jackson’s special guest Mary Berra, CEO of General Motors.

The wheels just keep turning at Barrett-Jackson, the World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, with the philanthropic powerhouse pulling in an astounding $7.625 million for charity during its 49th-Annual Scottsdale Auction.

Held Jan. 11 through 19 at Scottsdale’s Westworld, this year’s event was the highest-grossing in history, seeing more than $141 million in No Reserve sales. In total, nine vehicles crossed the auction block for charity, surpassing the $7 million mark and elevating Barrett-Jackson’s all-time charitable giving to more than $126 million.

“Charity vehicles are the soul of our auctions,” said Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson. “Supporting the community was the purpose of the first event my family helped create almost 50 years ago. Over the years, we’ve supported medical research, funded education initiatives and provided money for programs that champion our nation’s military heroes and first responders. We’re proud of the funds and awareness we’ve been able to help raise. It was especially an honor to welcome GM CEO Mary Barra to the auction block be part of the historic sale of the first retail production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette.”

Among the vehicles crossing the block for charity were two first-production vehicles, including the world’s first mid-engine Corvette, the 2020 Chevrolet Stingray VIN 001, and the first-production 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series VIN 100001. Sales of the vehicles brought in $3 million and $2 million for charity, respectively.

Another highlight of the auction’s charitable component was when 13-year-old Make-A-Wish Foundation recipient Will Wade joined Craig Jackson on the block to auction off a 1981 Jeep CJ7 Custom SUV, which bidders purchased and re-donated three times to generate a total of $425,000 for Make-A-Wish.

Barrett-Jackson President Steve Jackson noted that he wasn’t surprised to see so many bidders express their support for charitable causes at this year’s Scottsdale auction.

“There’s not a group of people more united in the drive to eradicate sickness, improve education and support our nation’s veterans than the collector car community,” he said.