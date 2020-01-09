Flower Girls Shine at Annual Board of Visitors Fashion Show!

Posted By on January 9, 2020
The 2020 Flower Girls

The Event: The 66th Annual Fashion Show Luncheon

The Cause: The Board of Visitors

Fashion Show Luncheon Chairman: Joanie O’Connor

Event Date: December 14, 2019

Venue: JW Marriott Camelback Inn

Fashion Show By: Dillard’s Fashion Square

Entertainment: The Cesar Chavez High School Drum Line kicked off the luncheon program with a bang!

Photo Credit: Steve Yap

Joanie O’Connor & Sharon Stevens
Diane Willian & Susan Westra
Liz Frakes, Michael Frakes, Eddie Frakes, Mike Garlick, Abby Hendricks, Macy Garlick, Liz Sexon, Susie Garlick, Paula Garlick, Gen Hendricks, Kenzie Garlick, Francesca Raffa, Eileen Churosh & Katie Hendricks
Tinker Shannon & Sarah Shannon
Peter Scardello, Allison Scardello, Lauren Scardello, Mia Scardello, Kris Scardello, Peter Scardello Jr. & Ann Scardello 
Colleen Lomax, Maeve Lomax & John Lomax
Maria Elena Robles escorted by her grandfather Charlie Henderson
Mia Scardello
Annie Langmade
Elizabeth Warren
