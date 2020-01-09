Don't miss
Flower Girls Shine at Annual Board of Visitors Fashion Show!
Posted By Frontdoors Media on January 9, 2020
The Event: The 66th Annual Fashion Show Luncheon
The Cause: The Board of Visitors
Fashion Show Luncheon Chairman: Joanie O’Connor
Event Date: December 14, 2019
Venue: JW Marriott Camelback Inn
Fashion Show By: Dillard’s Fashion Square
Entertainment: The Cesar Chavez High School Drum Line kicked off the luncheon program with a bang!
Photo Credit: Steve Yap