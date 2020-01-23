- New Pathways for Youth Lands More Than $1 Million in Investment From 5 Philanthropic PartnersPosted 6 hours ago
2020 Barrow Grand Ball Raises Record $8.3 Million
The Event: 2020 Barrow Grand Ball
The Cause: Barrow Neurological Foundation with special support of the Sonntag Spine Center
Event Co-Chairs: Women’s Board Members Tahnia McKeever & Christine Watson
Event Date: January 18, 2020
Venue: Arizona Biltmore
Dollars Raised: $8.3 million
Notable Contributions: In addition funding for the Sonntag Spine Center, funds raised will also support Barrow research in critical areas including Alzheimer’s, aneurysm, brain tumor, headache, Parkinson’s, spinal disorder and stroke. Jacquie and Bennett Dorrance and the Dorrance Family Foundation have endowed the Dorrance Chair of Vascular Neurology with Dr. Michael Waters being named chair. And, a gift from Barbara Anderson was also announced towards the purchase of a second Barrow Emergency Stroke Treatment Unit (BESTU) to double the coverage of this innovative program bringing the emergency department to a patient’s driveway, providing life-saving care.
Photo Credit: Jared Platt of Platt Photography